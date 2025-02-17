Save over $500 on this RTX 4070 gaming laptop at Best Buy in a limited-time Presidents' Day deal
The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 drops to just $1,079 for a limited time at Best Buy
If you're in the market for a gaming laptop, the question of what to buy comes second only to when to buy, and thanks to this limited-time Presidents' Day deal that shaves over $500 off of the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, you have the answer to both.
Act fast and you can save $520 on this RTX 4070-powered gaming laptop, dropping its regular $1,599 asking price down to just $1,079 at Best Buy.
Not only will this gaming laptop's RTX 40-series GPU have you enjoying the latest AAA games with ease, but you'll do so in style thanks to a vibrant 16-inch, Full HD, LED display with an impressively smooth 165Hz refresh rate.
Factor in a solid 13th Gen Intel Core i7-13620H CPU with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage, and you have a fantastic machine well-suited for gamers of all levels.
Want to check out some more Presidents' Day deals? Check out our Best Buy Presidents' Day deals roundup, or check out the Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 deal below.
Today's best Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 (2023) deal
Overview: Save $520 on the RTX 4070-powered Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 gaming laptop, now just $1,079 at Best Buy.
Display: 16-inch (1920 x 1080, 165Hz) IPS
CPU: Intel 13th Gen Core i7 13620H
RAM: 16GB
GPU: Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 with 8GB of VRAM
Storage: 512GB SSD
Ports: HDMI 2.1 port, audio jack, 2x USB-A 3.2, 2x USB-C 3.2 (1x Thunderbolt 4), Ethernet
Release date: 2023
Price check: $1,299 @ Walmart
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen this model of Asus ROG Zephyrus G16 laptop discounted to date.
Reviews: We reviewed last year's ROG Zephyrus G16 model with Intel's new Core Ultra CPU, but this discounted laptop is fitted with Intel's previous 13th-gen CPU, offering an impressive price-to-performance ratio backed by impressive graphics and a sleek, stand-out design. The Zephyrus' impressive 165Hz, 16-inch display is a real selling point and a generous selection of ports means there are plenty of connections for all your favorite gaming peripherals.
Buy if: You're looking for a great-looking gaming laptop with powerful graphics potential, capable of handling the latest games across a sizeable and speedy display.
Don't buy if: If you only need a laptop for basic tasks, like streaming shows or answering emails. If you want peak performance in a gaming system, then aiming higher than an RTX 4070 GPU might be best for you also.
