Act fast! Last chance to get the Lenovo LOQ with RTX 4060 for $1,099

Low price Lenovo LOQ gaming laptops are up for grabs during today's final hours of the Lenovo 4-Day Sale. You still have plenty of time to get the Lenovo LOQ with RTX 4060 for $1,099. Typically $1,419, that's $320 off and the lowest price ever for this 1TB SSD model.

If you don't want to wait around for Black Friday, this is one of the best gaming laptop deals to snag today.

Today's best Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop deal

Lenovo LOQ RTX 4060: $1,419 $1,099 @ Lenovo

Save $320 on the Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop with RTX 4060. This AMD-powered machine totes a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) 350-nit 144Hz display, 3.8-GHz AMD Ryzen 7 7840HS 8-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB SSD. For graphics handling, it's outfitted with the the latest Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU and 8GB of dedicated memory. There's also a built-in 1080p camera with dual mic and privacy shutter for Twitch streaming and zoom calls. This Lenovo LOQ gaming laptop includes 3 free months of Xbox Game Pass.

Lenovo's new LOQ series of machines are among the best gaming laptops to buy. These thoughtfully engineered gaming-specific PCs employ a MUX Switch to ensure smooth, reduced latency gaming at high fps.

Although we didn't get a chance to test it, Lenovo LOQ RTX 4060 reviews, average 4.5 out of 5-stars at Lenovo. Proud owners laud over the laptop's fast and responsive gaming performance and say it runs cool and quiet. Others appreciate the great value for the price. Overall, the Lenovo LOQ is well-suited for gaming, video editing, school work and day-to-day multitasking.

Now $320 off, the Lenovo LOQ is an exceptional value for the price. It's a wise choice if you want a capable laptop for graphics intensive tasks.