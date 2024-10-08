5 amazing MSI gaming laptop deals for Prime Day

MSI is one of the top brands in gaming, but finding MSI gaming laptops at an affordable price can be a real challenge. We've reviewed dozens of MSI laptops over the years at Laptop Mag, many of which received shining praise. Luckily, you can get your hands on a top-notch MSI laptop without paying full price thanks to some deals going on right now for Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sale.

For example, the MSI Katana 15 is down to just $1,124, a 20% discount off the regular price. We gave this MSI gaming laptop a well-earned 4 out of 5 stars and praised its "superb gaming performance," which made up for subpar display scores.

The Katana 15 is a great all-around pick at a mid-range price, but there's something for gamers in every price bracket, including budget picks as low as $599 and a premium bargain for $1,699!

To check out all of the top tech deals we found, visit our Amazon Prime Big Deal Days hub.

Top 5 deals on MSI laptops for Prime Big Deal Days

MSI Thin 15: $900 $720 @ Amazon Specs: 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD display, Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage Overview: The MSI Thin 15 is a sleek, polished gaming laptop that doesn't feature the over-the-top RGB look of many other laptops in this niche. So, it's a good fit for students or professionals who want their gaming laptop to blend in. The RTX 4050 GPU offers more than enough power to play most games on high graphics settings, but I wish this laptop had at least 1TB of storage. Still, for under $800, it's a good deal if you're looking for a budget gaming laptop. You can also get the RTX 3050 version of the Thin 15 for just $599 at Walmart right now.

MSI Katana 15: $1,400 $1,124 @ Amazon Specs: 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD display, Intel Core i7-13620H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of storage Overview: The MSI Katana 15 is a well-rounded gaming laptop with a top-notch GPU that can keep up with just about any game you throw at it. The 1TB SSD also offers enough storage for the chunky file sizes of AAA titles. At just over $1,100, this is a bargain. We gave the Katana 15 a solid 4 out of 5 stars in our review, praising its "superb gaming performance."

MSI Cyborg 14: $999 $599 @ MSI Specs: 14-inch 144Hz FHD IPS display, Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage Overview: If you're looking for a budget gaming laptop under $800, take a look at the MSI Cyborg 14. While it's specs may look humble compared to some of MSI's more premium offerings, it is a step up from conventional laptops in this price range. It was one of our favorite laptops of CES 2024 and really stands out as a budget option in the gaming niche. The Cyborg may not be able to game in 4K, but it can run today's most popular titles and handle casual gaming with ease.

MSI Stealth 16 AI: $1,999 $1,699 @ Best Buy Specs: 16-inch 165Hz FHD display, Intel Core Ultra 9 185H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of storage Overview: The MSI Stealth 16 AI has some seriously impressive specs, including one of the most powerful CPUs in Intel's latest Core Ultra line-up. It also boasts an RTX 4070 and 32GB of RAM so you can run even the most demanding games at high graphics settings. The roomy 16-inch display also makes it great for watching movies. Plus, with the minimalistic design, you can take this gaming laptop just about anywhere.