3 blazing-fast AMD Ryzen gaming laptops slashed by up to $400 — starting at $699

We're just over a week out from the big day, but the early Black Friday gaming laptop deals are already out in force. We've been scouring the web looking for bargains, and we found three awesome AMD Ryzen gaming laptop deals at Best Buy.

The three deals come in at three different price points — $699, $1,099, and $1,699 — so no matter your budget, there should be something here that piques your interest. In terms of pure value for money, the cheapest of the three is hard to beat.

You can save $400 on the ASUS TUF Gaming A16 down to just $699, and for that low cost, you're getting a lot of bang for your buck. It's got your gaming needs covered thanks to a Ryzen 7 processor, 16GB of RAM, and a Radeon RX 7700S GPU.

Taking things up a notch, there's the MSI Katana 15 at $1,099. Again, it's $400 off, and this time, you get a Ryzen 9 CPU and an RTX 4070 GPU for even more gaming grunt.

Finally, if you really wanna flash the cash and make it rain, the MSI Stealth A16 AI+ is down to $1,699. That's a hefty price bump, but you're getting an ultra-thin gaming laptop with a better 240Hz QHD display, 32GB of RAM, an RTX 4070 GPU, and a newer, AI-powered processor.

If none of these are floating your boat, you can also check out the rest of the early Black Friday gaming laptop deals at Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. PC makers Dell, HP, Lenovo, and Razer are also offering direct discounts on gaming laptops.

MSI Stealth A16 AI+: was $1,999 now $1,699 at Best Buy Stay under the radar with this unassuming-looking gaming laptop. It can go undercover in corporate meetings, but when it's time to game you've got a solid gaming rig. To be honest, we were middling on it in our MSI Stealth A16 AI+ review but that was largely down to the steep price tag for the performance. This $300 discount helps to right some of those wrongs. Features: 16-inch QHD 240Hz IPS display, AMD Ryzen AI 365, 32GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 8GB, 1TB SSD