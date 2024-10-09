Don't wait! I found the 5 best October Prime Day phone deals you can still buy right now

Any time of year is a good time to save some coin, but Prime Big Deal Days is Amazon's October Prime Day fall savings event for Prime members. This year, Prime Big Deals Days is offering oodles of limited-time deals on laptops, tablets, headphones, wearables, and phones. If you can't wait for Black Friday to roll around, it's not a bad time to upgrade your smartphone with a snazzy new model from the likes of Samsung, Google, Apple, and other popular brands.

No time to browse? Good news, we've done it for you! Here are 5 October Prime Day phone deals to check out while supplies last.

5 October Prime Day phone deals

was $829 now $0.01 at Amazon US Apple iPhone 16 (128GB)

Save $829 (ie, the entire price) off the already-popular iPhone 16, which offers the latest in Apple Intelligence to help you write, express yourself creatively, and get work done effectively. The handy-dandy Camera Control button gives you an easier way to access camera tools, and the 48MP Fusion camera is perfect for both indoor and outdoor photography. This deal from Boost Mobile requires the new activation of an Unlimited Plan ($65/mo) to get started, and there are five different colors to choose from. Features: 6.1-inch (2556 x 1179 pixel) display, A18 Chip, 128GB internal storage, 48MP Fusion camera / 12MP Ultra Wide camera, up to 22 hours video playback

was $799 now $762 at Amazon US Google Pixel 9 (128GB)

Save $37 off the futuristic Google Pixel 9. This unlocked phone is powered by Google AI, which lets you take breathtaking photos — and edit them like magic — thanks to a powerful 50MP main sensor and 48MP ultrawide camera. Google Gemini, your new built-in AI assistant, is always on standby to help give you a productivity boost, and the phone can last up to 100 hours on a single charge when in Extreme Battery Saver mode. Features: 6.3-inch (2424 x 1080 pixel) display, Google Tensor G4 Chip, 128GB internal storage, 50MP main camera / 48MP ultrawide camera, up to 24 hours battery life (100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver)

was $999 now $592 at Amazon US Google Pixel 8 Pro

Save a whopping $407 off the highly rated Google Pixel Pro 8, which features the new Google Tensor G3 chip (paired with Google AI) for cutting-edge photo and video features that are only limited by your imagination. This unlocked phone is packed with four updated pro-level cameras to bring you Pixel’s best zoom ever, and advanced settings to help you edit full-res imagery. The Titan M2 security chip brings you multiple layers of digital protection, and the Pixel 8 Pro can even notify first responders if it detects you’ve been in a car crash. Features: 6.7-inch (2992 x 1344 pixel) display, Google Tensor G3 chip, 128GB internal storage, 10.5MP front camera / 48MP ultrawide camera / 50MP wide angle camera / 48MP telephoto camera, up to 24 hours battery life (72 hours with Extreme Battery Saver)

was $799 now $599 at Amazon US OnePlus 12 (256GB)

Save $200 off the OnePlus 12, which is powered by the latest Snapdragon 8 chip (and up to 16GB of RAM). Improved graphics and processing power is complemented by an improved cooling system for optimized thermal efficiency, and the new 4th Gen Hasselbad Camera System for Mobile takes full advantage of the phone’s beefy 50MP main camera. The large 6.8-inch Super Fluid AMOLED display is silky smooth to the touch, boasting a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. Bonus: this deal comes with six months of Google One and 3 months of YouTube Premium. Features: 6.8-inch (3168 x 1440 pixel) display, Snapdragon 8 (Gen 3) chip, 256GB internal storage, 32MP front camera / 50MP main camera / 48MP ultrawide camera, 5400 mAh battery