Our Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15 is finally on sale for under $1,000

Dell's Black Friday deals continue to flow.

One of our favorite all-around laptops is the Editor's Choice Dell XPS 15, which is now down to just $999 during Dell's sale. That's a $300 discount over the usual $1,299 price and a solid price savings worth highlighting this Black Friday season.

We've only seen this 13th-generation Intel Core i7-powered Dell XPS 15 laptop hit this price once before, earlier this month. Even though it is a 2023 system, it remains a great choice if your component needs are modest to mid-range. At this price, this configuration includes Intel's integrated Iris Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD.

When we reviewed the Dell XPS 15, we looked at a more tricked-out configuration with double the RAM and storage and discrete Nvidia GeForce RTX4070 graphics.

We loved that version and found it delivered top-shelf performance for creators, students, and business pros. While the model on sale now lacks those power components, it has the same elegant design as the model that so impressed us that we gave it an Editor's Choice.

The Dell XPS 15 is a strong laptop choice available now at great savings. See our Black Friday 2024 deals hub for more early holiday discounts.

Best early Dell XPS 15 Black Friday deal

Dell XPS 15: was $1,299 now $999 at Dell Overview: Lowest Price! The Dell XPS 15 (9530) is again at $300 off with this Black Friday deal. Features: 15.6-inch FHD+ (1920 x 1200) display, 500 nits brightness, Intel Core i7-13620H 10-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe Graphics, 512GB SSD, 720p HD camera with dual-array microphones, Windows 11 Home Release date: May 2023 Price check: Amazon $1,285 Price history: This marks a return to the lowest price to date for this Dell XPS 15 laptop configuration. Review: We rated a more tricked-out version of the Dell XPS 15 4 out of 5 stars, in part because of its elegant design, vivid display, and excellent audio—all features present on this version that's on sale, too. The Dell XPS 15 earned our Editor's Choice for its gaming performance. Laptop Mag: ★★★★ Buy it if: You want a sturdy, premium laptop built for multitasking, light video editing, and casual gaming. Buy it if: You have more memory-intensive needs, want to do heavy video and photo editing, or enjoy a system capable of handling gaming at high frame rates. For additional options, browse our best laptop deals and best gaming laptop deals recommendations.