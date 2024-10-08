Best Buy's anti-Prime Day Chromebook deals are crushing the competition, here are 5 deals I recommend

Amazon Prime Day is upon us, and there are some fantastic deals to be had, but forget about Jeff Bezos's house of commerce for a second — we've found some amazing deals on Chromebooks at Best Buy.

The star of the show here is undoubtedly the Acer Chromebook Spin 714 for $429 — that's the cheapest we've ever seen it. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we gave this fantastic laptop a 4.5 out of five-star rating, and one of our coveted Editor's Choice awards to boot. Why? Because it offers almost 13 hours of battery life, a sleek design, a solid keyboard, and a 1440p webcam. We thought that was tremendous value at $699, and now you can save $270 on one of the best Chromebooks out there.

If you're looking for something even more budget-friendly, then $150 off this pair of Lenovo Chromebooks should pique your interest. First, we have the Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3 for $229. This nifty little 11-inch Chromebook is ideal for people on the go, and you can even detach the keyboard to use it as a tablet. But ff you'd prefer a larger screen at a similar price point, the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i is down to just $279. For $50 more than the Duet 3, you get a bump up to a 15-inch display and double the RAM. Both are great options, it just depends on your needs.

Need something with a little more grunt? We've got you covered with $100 off the Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE, currently down to just $549 at Best Buy. Powerful and Chromebook don't often go together, but thanks to the Intel i5 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD, this Acer offers excellent performance, especially at this price.

Rounding out this barrage of deals is perhaps the most intriguing proposition of them all though — ASUS Chromebook CM14 for just $149. A functioning computer for under $150, what a world we live in. It's not going to win many power battles, but you're getting a competent machine for browsing and streaming, with excellent battery life to boot. We're predicting this one will fly off the shelves.

Amazon's biggest sale event of the year, Prime Day, is on right now and we've been rounding up the best Prime Day Chromebook deals. If you didn't find what you're looking for here, head to our main Amazon Prime Day deals roundup for discounts on laptops and more.

5 Chromebook deals in Best Buy's anti-Prime Day sale

Acer Chromebook Spin 714: $699 $429 @ Best Buy

Save $270 on the best Chromebook we tested last year. In our Acer Chromebook Spin 714 review, we gave it 4.5 stars out of five, praising its stylish design, long battery life and 1440p webcam. It was great value at $700, so it's a steal at this price. Features: 16:10 14-inch WUXGA (1920 X 1200) IPS touch screen display, Intel Core i5-1335U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1440p webcam, ChromeOS.

Lenovo IdeaPad Duet 3: $379 $229 @ Best Buy

Save $150 on this travel-friendly 11-inch Chromebook that comes with a detachable keyboard, built-in kickstand, and very reasonable specs for the price. It's perfect for browsing, checking emails, and streaming videos when you're on the go. Features: 11-inch 2K (2000 x 1200) multitouch display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 Processor, 4GB RAM, 128GB eMMC flash storage, 5MP webcam, ChromeOS.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i: $429 $279 @ Best Buy If you're looking for a bargain Chromebook with a large display, you can also snag $150 off this 15-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 3i, which has a 15.6-inch full HD display. It's a great value machine if you need something for web browsing and video playback, and the 10 hours of battery life means it works great on the go too. Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) touch screen, Intel Pentium Silver N6000, Intel UHD Graphics, 8GB RAM, 128GB SSD, 720p webcam, ChromeOS.

Acer Chromebook Plus 516 GE: $649 $549 @ Best Buy When we checked it out last year, we were a little suspicious of Acer's claims that this is a "gaming Chromebook", but as a daily driver that can handle a bit of gaming on the side, it's a fantastic choice thanks to the smooth 120Hz display and fast performance. Check out our Acer Chromebook 516 GE review for our full thoughts. Features: 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 120Hz IPS display, Intel Core 5 processor 120U, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 1080p webcam, ChromeOS, Google AI.