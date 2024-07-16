Don't miss this Prime Day steal! Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is 55% off its listing price

Amazon Prime Day is unstoppable, giving us an endless supply of quality deals to fill our hearts and empty our wallets. The latest in line is a Lenovo business laptop that we loved and gave 4 out of 5 stars in our review. That's right, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is available for $1,547 at Amazon.

On paper, that's more than half off from Lenovo's original listing price of $3,559, as seen on its website. Even then, its current price at Lenovo is $1,957 for the same model, meaning you're still saving $410 if you purchase from Amazon instead.

This makes it one of the best Prime Day deals you can get your hands on right now, especially if you're in need of a quality business laptop. Sure it's a little bit expensive even with this discount, but this is thanks to its incredible 13 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, solid performance metrics, light and portable exterior, and shockingly fast SSD speeds. In short, you're paying for quality.

Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal