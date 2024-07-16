Don't miss this Prime Day steal! Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon is 55% off its listing price
Save 55% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11
Amazon Prime Day is unstoppable, giving us an endless supply of quality deals to fill our hearts and empty our wallets. The latest in line is a Lenovo business laptop that we loved and gave 4 out of 5 stars in our review. That's right, the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 is available for $1,547 at Amazon.
On paper, that's more than half off from Lenovo's original listing price of $3,559, as seen on its website. Even then, its current price at Lenovo is $1,957 for the same model, meaning you're still saving $410 if you purchase from Amazon instead.
This makes it one of the best Prime Day deals you can get your hands on right now, especially if you're in need of a quality business laptop. Sure it's a little bit expensive even with this discount, but this is thanks to its incredible 13 hours and 45 minutes of battery life, solid performance metrics, light and portable exterior, and shockingly fast SSD speeds. In short, you're paying for quality.
Today's best Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11: $3,559 $1,659 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save 55% on the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11, which is currently listed at $3,559 on Lenovo's website, now super affordable. It's one of our favorite business laptops and an absolute steal of a deal.
Features: 14-inch (1920 x 1200) 400-nit anti-glare touch screen, Intel Core i7-1365U vPro 10-core CPU, 32GB of RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 1TB SSD, 1080p IR camera with privacy shutter.
Release date: April 2023
Price comparison: Lenovo: $1,957
Reviews: Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 earned high ratings among expert reviewers. The overall consensus is that it's a great business laptop with all of the security features that business professionals require. Some of the attributes we love about the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 are its remarkably lightweight design, speedy SSD, and nearly 14 hour battery life.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy if: You want a rugged and secure laptop that's best for business. For video conferencing, the ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 11 equips you with up to a 1080p IR hybrid webcam with privacy shutter. Logins are fast and secure thanks to Windows Hello face recognition and the laptop's integrated fingerprint reader.
Don't buy if: You want a laptop for basic tasks or competitive gaming. This configuration is suitable for multitasking, and light video editing or gaming.
