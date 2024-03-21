What?! Apple Macbook Pro M2 crashes to $700 off with My Best Buy Plus

Apple Macbook Pro 13 M2

Was: $2,099.00

Now: $1,399.00 @ <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6382796&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-pro-13-3-laptop-apple-m2-chip-24gb-memory-1tb-ssd-latest-model-space-gray%2F6382796.p%3FskuId%3D6382796&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy with My Best Buy Plus

Overview:

Best Buy has the Macbook Pro 13 with M2 for $600 off, though My Best Buy Plus subscribers save an additional $100 for a total of $700 in savings.



Features:

Apple's M2 chipset with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 24GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 13.3-inch Retina display, macOS Monterey 12, 2x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.

Product launched: June 24, 2022

Price history: We've seen this exact Macbook Pro go on sale for up to $500 off earlier this month though this is the lowest price we've seen. Apple retired this model of Macbook Pro back in October 2023, so once this sells out there won't be any future deals.

Reviews:

Experts agree that the Macbook Pro 13 M2 is a powerful laptop with excellent overall and gaming performance and stellar battery life. The laptop is only held back by its outdated design and limited ports. With excellent battery life, quality

Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/macbook-pro-13-m2-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-pro-13-inch-m2-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★

Buy it if: You want a powerful, long lasting laptop to help you flex between a variety of different workloads. From content creation to casual gaming and everything in between.

Don't buy it if: You want the latest Apple M chipset, or if you only need a laptop for internet browsing and video streaming. See our recommended <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/best-laptops-1" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best laptops and <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/best-chromebooks-6" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best Chromebooks buying guides to find the ideal laptop in this case.