What?! Apple Macbook Pro M2 crashes to $700 off with My Best Buy Plus
Or save $600 without the subscription service
The Apple Macbook Pro 13 M2 (2022) is a 13.3-inch Retina display laptop with an M2 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU chipset. It's a powerful, portable multipurpose machine. With powerful performance on gaming, multitasking, and content creation as well as impressive battery life there isn't much this ultraportable laptop can't handle.
Best Buy is offering up to $700 off, meaning you can get a fully loaded Apple Macbook Pro 13 M2 for just $1,399.00. Normally $2,099 this is a stellar deal for this particular laptop and the lowest we've seen so far. Of course to get the most savings, you do need to be a My Best Buy Plus member, The laptop is $1,499.00 for those who don't subscribe to My Best Buy Plus, but that $600 savings is still nothing to scoff at.
Apple officially retired the 13-inch Macbook Pro back in October 2023 with the launch of the Macbook Pro 14 and Macbook Pro 16 M3 models. So this may be your last chance to snag a Macbook Pro 13.
Today's best Apple Macbook Pro 13 M2 deal
Apple Macbook Pro 13 M2
Was: $2,099.00
Now: $1,399.00 @ <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?skuId=6382796&publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmacbook-pro-13-3-laptop-apple-m2-chip-24gb-memory-1tb-ssd-latest-model-space-gray%2F6382796.p%3FskuId%3D6382796&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy with My Best Buy Plus
Overview:
Best Buy has the Macbook Pro 13 with M2 for $600 off, though My Best Buy Plus subscribers save an additional $100 for a total of $700 in savings.
Features:
Apple's M2 chipset with an 8-core CPU and 10-core GPU, 24GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, 13.3-inch Retina display, macOS Monterey 12, 2x Thunderbolt 3 USB-C ports.
Product launched: June 24, 2022
Price history: We've seen this exact Macbook Pro go on sale for up to $500 off earlier this month though this is the lowest price we've seen. Apple retired this model of Macbook Pro back in October 2023, so once this sells out there won't be any future deals.
Reviews:
Experts agree that the Macbook Pro 13 M2 is a powerful laptop with excellent overall and gaming performance and stellar battery life. The laptop is only held back by its outdated design and limited ports. With excellent battery life, quality
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/macbook-pro-13-m2-review" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/macbook-pro-13-inch-m2-2022" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">★★★★
Buy it if: You want a powerful, long lasting laptop to help you flex between a variety of different workloads. From content creation to casual gaming and everything in between.
Don't buy it if: You want the latest Apple M chipset, or if you only need a laptop for internet browsing and video streaming. See our recommended <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/best-laptops-1" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best laptops and <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/best-chromebooks-6" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"">best Chromebooks buying guides to find the ideal laptop in this case.
A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer.
