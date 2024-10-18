This powerful 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC is now $400 off at Best Buy
An everyday AI PC at a terrific price
Black Friday is more than a month away, but we're already finding deep discounts at the same level as you'd expect from the perennial holiday season sales event. Today we highlight the HP Envy 2-in-1 with Windows Copilot+ at Best Buy, available for a limited time with a massive 40% discount.
At $400 off its regular price, this laptop carries one of the deepest discounts we've seen on a laptop in this price range and one of the deepest discounts we've seen on a Copilot+ PC so far. And it's one of most rare discounts we've seen this season.
Snag the 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 for $699 at Best Buy (model 14-fc0023dx, also referred to as the HP Envy x360). This configuration integrates Windows Copilot+ AI, and it's packed with a powerful complement of components, among them a 14th-generation Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, Intel Arc Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD. Those specs are plenty for productivity tasks including heavy spreadsheet work, casual gaming and e-sports, and performing basic photo and video edits.
The advantage of this HP Envy 2-in-1 lies with this laptop's hinged you can use this laptop in a variety of positions. The WUXGA IPS (1,920 x 1,200) touchscreen can flip around to use in tent mode or as a tablet. This model weighs 3.08 pounds, making it light enough to tote around all day in a backpack without breaking your back.
We reviewed an earlier iteration of this laptop and gave it 4 stars for its performance and design (including an excellent clicky keyboard).
The HP Envy 2-in-1 at Best Buy is just one of many great laptop deals we've scouted this month. We will continue to update that list with more Black Friday-level deals as we get closer to the main Black Friday event in November.
Today's best HP Envy 2-in-1 deal
14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop
Was: $1,099
Now: $699 @ Best Buy
Overview: Save $400! One of the best laptop discounts we've seen this season, and this time the deal is on the Intel version of the 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 laptop. Best Buy cuts $400 off the price of this beefy configuration with a WUXGA touchscreen display with a 360-degree hinge.
The hinged design lets you use the display in various positions, including as a tablet. At 3 pounds, this highly portable laptop is a good choice for all-day productivity computing and more. It even has Windows Copilot AI built-in.
Features: 14-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) touchscreen display, Intel Core Ultra 7 155U CPU, Intel Arc Xe GPU, 16GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD
Release Date: Spring 2024
Reviews consensus: We reviewed an earlier iteration of this model late last year. We found a lot to like, lauding its brilliant OLED panel, excellent clicky keyboard, and strong overall performance. This model lacks the OLED panel, but it has a similar overall design.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want a reasonably priced touchscreen laptop that converts into a tablet. If you want capacious storage for your media and data files. You want a solid processor for general productivity, AI use, casual gaming, and content creation.
Don't buy it if: You want a laptop with a sharper, faster display and discrete graphics for playing AAA games at high frame rates.
