This powerful 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 Copilot+ PC is now $400 off at Best Buy

Black Friday is more than a month away, but we're already finding deep discounts at the same level as you'd expect from the perennial holiday season sales event. Today we highlight the HP Envy 2-in-1 with Windows Copilot+ at Best Buy, available for a limited time with a massive 40% discount.

At $400 off its regular price, this laptop carries one of the deepest discounts we've seen on a laptop in this price range and one of the deepest discounts we've seen on a Copilot+ PC so far. And it's one of most rare discounts we've seen this season.

Snag the 14-inch HP Envy 2-in-1 for $699 at Best Buy (model 14-fc0023dx, also referred to as the HP Envy x360). This configuration integrates Windows Copilot+ AI, and it's packed with a powerful complement of components, among them a 14th-generation Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor, Intel Arc Xe graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1 TB SSD. Those specs are plenty for productivity tasks including heavy spreadsheet work, casual gaming and e-sports, and performing basic photo and video edits.

The advantage of this HP Envy 2-in-1 lies with this laptop's hinged you can use this laptop in a variety of positions. The WUXGA IPS (1,920 x 1,200) touchscreen can flip around to use in tent mode or as a tablet. This model weighs 3.08 pounds, making it light enough to tote around all day in a backpack without breaking your back.

We reviewed an earlier iteration of this laptop and gave it 4 stars for its performance and design (including an excellent clicky keyboard).

The HP Envy 2-in-1 at Best Buy is just one of many great laptop deals we've scouted this month. We will continue to update that list with more Black Friday-level deals as we get closer to the main Black Friday event in November.



Today's best HP Envy 2-in-1 deal