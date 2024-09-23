Lenovo's IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 plummets to $634 with this new coupon offer

Sometimes you want the flexibility of a 2-in-1 laptop without the higher price tag such models typically carry. Enter the 16-inch Lenovo IdeaPad 2-in-1 laptop with AMD processor, now on sale for $634 (down from $ 879) at Lenovo.

We reviewed the 14-inch version of this model and found it a stellar choice with excellent system performance and unimpressive battery life. The 16-inch IdeaPad, which is on sale for 27% off, has the same processor as the model we reviewed.

The 16-inch IdeaPad configuration that's on sale now at Lenovo has an AMD Ryzen 7 8845HS processor, integrated AMD Radeon 780M graphics, 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD. It has a 16-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS touchscreen display with 300 nits brightness. The hinged display can flip around into tent and tablet modes, and the laptop comes with the Lenovo Digital Pen stylus, so you can start drawing on the screen as soon as you get the system set up.

To get this sale price, use code IDEAWK2 at Lenovo.

Today's best Lenovo IdeaPad 5 2-in-1 deal