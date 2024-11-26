Lenovo Yoga are my favorite laptops ever, and Black Friday brings 5 of them on a steep discount

Black Friday is here and there's no shortage of amazing deals to get ourselves lost in, and if you're not careful, you'll end up losing the contents of your wallet, too. In this case, we're looking at my personal favorite line of laptops ever: The Lenovo Yoga series.

I called the Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 8) a "masterful 2-in-1" and firmly stand by it being my favorite laptop of 2023. While the 2024 Yoga 9i missed the mark compared to last year's model, it was still excellent and reminded me of why these laptops are my favorite: A gorgeous, vivid OLED display, long-lasting battery life, a beautiful aluminum chasis, sturdy exterior, performance that won't disappoint.

Now that Black Friday is here, we're seeing steep discounts on all sorts of Lenovo Yoga laptops, and it's absolutely blowing us away. For example, the Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16-inch is currently available for $499 at Best Buy. This is $400 off its original price, and turns an impressive mid-range laptop into something only budget buyers could get their hands on.

There's plenty of other Lenovo Yoga laptops seeing great discounts, so let us jump right into them.

Best Lenovo Yoga laptop Black Friday deals

Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 16: was $899 now $499 at Best Buy Our best Lenovo Yoga Black Friday deal is none other than the 16-inch Lenovo Yoga 7i 2-in-1 that's not only just $499 after being dropped by $400, which is nearly half off its original price. Not only is this the steepest discount on the list, but it's also the cheapest. Considering its price, you can expect specs on the somewhat lower end of the spectrum, but it's still packed with modern hardware that can handle most tasks. It's built with an Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution display.

Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i 16: was $1,699 now $1,299 at Best Buy If you're in need of a higher-end productivity laptop to take with you on your travels (and would even enjoy a mid-range graphics card that can handle moderately demanding rendering and gaming), look no further than the Lenovo Yoga Pro 9i. It's built with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050 graphics card, 32GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 16-inch, 3,200 x 2,000-pixel resolution panel. Essentially, if you're looking for power, getting $400 off of this machine is an absolute steal considering its crisp display and superb specs.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 14: was $749 now $499 at Best Buy Tied for the cheapest Lenovo Yoga on this list is another Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 14, but there are a few differences between this one and the other $499 product on this list. First, keep in mind that the discount for this laptop isn't as steep as the other one (only $250 les), so you're technically getting less value out of this purchase. Otherwise, its greatest weakness is that it only has 8GB of RAM compared to the 16GB of RAM at a minimum found in the other laptops in this list. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 5 8640HS processor, 512GB of SSD storage, and a 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution display.

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition: was $1,299 now $999 at Best Buy If you're looking for a great middle ground between budget and power in your productivity laptop, this Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i Aura Edition excellently hits that halfway point. It's also a Copilot+ PC, which allows for faster on-device AI. It's built with an Intel Core Ultra 7 Series 2 Evo Edition processor, integrated Intel Arc graphics, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 15.3-inch, 2,880 x 1,800-pixel resolution display.