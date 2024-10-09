I've reviewed 17 laptops so far in 2024, and my favorite is $350 off during October Prime Day
There's one product that I can definitively state has been my favorite throughout my years of testing and reviewing laptops: The Lenovo Yoga 9i. With the 2024 model, the company continued to solidify why this series is the best of the best, yielding a thin, light, powerful, and beautiful 2-in-1 laptop that would absolutely be the laptop I'd buy for myself. And during October Prime Day, it's currently on sale at Lenovo.
The Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 9) is currently available for $1,099 at Lenovo, which is $350 (or 24%) off its original price of $1,449. This is the base model and it's built with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5X-7467MHz RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch, 2,880 x 1,800-pixel OLED touch display at 120Hz.
When I reviewed the Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 9), I fell in love with its stunning OLED panel, Intel Ultra 7 performance, thin and sturdy chassis, clicky keyboard, and powerful speakers. It is the ultimate choice for those want a sleek 2-in-1, and while its battery life left a bit to be desired, it doesn't stop it from still being my favorite series of laptops.
Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 9): $1,449 $1,099 @ Lenovo
Overview: The Lenovo Yoga 9i is my ultimate choice of laptop thanks to its sleek design, thin exterior, high-resolution OLED display, powerful Intel Ultra 7 155H performance, and far more. While its battery life left a bit to be desired, it's still one of the best laptops out there, and my personal favorite.
Features: It's built with an Intel Core Ultra 155H, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of RAM, and 1TB of SSD storage. It has a 14-inch, 2.8k-resolution OLED touch display at 120Hz refresh rate. It comes with a Lenovo Slim Pen and features a fingerprint reader and backlit keyboard.
Release date: June, 2024.
Price check: Best Buy $1,449
Reviews: The Lenovo Yoga 9i is an absolute success, yielding a powerful sequel to what was my favorite laptop of 2023. While its battery life left a bit to be desired, it continued its streak of excellence with a 0.6-inch thin chassis, 2.9 pound weight, gorgeous OLED display, and powerful Intel Ultra 7 155H performance.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★
Buy it if: You're in need of an excellent 2-in-1 laptop with a gorgeous OLED panel. You want a sleek, think, and light 14-inch laptop that can be easily taken on the go, yet boasts high resolution and brightness perfect for outdoor use. You love shiny aluminum laptop chassis', and are a fan of sleek and minimalistic exteriors.
Don't Buy it if: You want long lasting battery life. You don't plan to use 2-in-1 features.
Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Claire finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Claire is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.