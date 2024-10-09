I've reviewed 17 laptops so far in 2024, and my favorite is $350 off during October Prime Day

There's one product that I can definitively state has been my favorite throughout my years of testing and reviewing laptops: The Lenovo Yoga 9i. With the 2024 model, the company continued to solidify why this series is the best of the best, yielding a thin, light, powerful, and beautiful 2-in-1 laptop that would absolutely be the laptop I'd buy for myself. And during October Prime Day, it's currently on sale at Lenovo.

The Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 9) is currently available for $1,099 at Lenovo, which is $350 (or 24%) off its original price of $1,449. This is the base model and it's built with an Intel Core Ultra 7 155H processor, Intel Arc integrated graphics, 16GB of LPDDR5X-7467MHz RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch, 2,880 x 1,800-pixel OLED touch display at 120Hz.

When I reviewed the Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 9), I fell in love with its stunning OLED panel, Intel Ultra 7 performance, thin and sturdy chassis, clicky keyboard, and powerful speakers. It is the ultimate choice for those want a sleek 2-in-1, and while its battery life left a bit to be desired, it doesn't stop it from still being my favorite series of laptops.

Best Lenovo Yoga 9i (Gen 9) October Prime Day deal