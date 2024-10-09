17 best laptops you can still buy during October Prime Day

Here at Laptop Mag, our passion is laptops and our mission for October Prime Day is to get you the very best deal on your next laptop.

Whether you're looking for a high-end gaming laptop, a powerful content creator laptop, an everyday productivity companion, a 2-in-1 convertible, or a wallet-friendly Chromebook we've collected the absolute best deals available on laptops of all types.

We've leveraged our collective knowledge of laptops to make this list, so you can be sure you're getting a quality machine no matter your budget.

So, let's get into the roundup of the 17 best Prime Big Deal Days laptop deals.

Here are our 17 best October Prime Day picks

Top Chromebook deals

Acer Chromebook 315: $179 $139 @ Walmart Save $40 on this Acer Chromebook 315 and laptop sleeve bundle. Acer makes some of the most reliable Chromebooks I've ever tested, so if you want one of the best laptops for basic tasks, this is the one to buy. The Acer Chromebook 315 is ideal for creating docs, web browsing, and streaming content at a fantastically low price. Features: Intel Celeron N4500 dual-core CPU, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC flash storage, 15.6-inch (1,920 x 1,080) display, ChromeOS.

Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook: $624 $499 @ Walmart Save $125 on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5, which we have listed as the best budget option in our best 2-in-1 laptops list. In our review, we found the IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook to have speedy AI-infused performance and a fantastic keyboard. The IdeaPad Flex 5 Chromebook has speedy performance, sturdy hinges, a great keyboard, and an alluring exterior. This is an excellent choice for budget consumers during October Prime Day. Features: Intel Core i3-1315U processor, 8GB of RAM, 128GB of eMMC storage, 14-inch FHD display, ChromeOS.

Acer Chromebook 516 GE: $599 $509 @ Amazon Save $90 on the Acer's Chromebook 516 GE, this laptop is more than adequate for cloud gamers, college students, remote workers, and anyone else looking for a budget laptop. This gamer-centric Chromebook features an RGB keyboard and is optimized for Nvidia GeForce Now cloud gaming. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1600) 120Hz display, Intel Core i5-1240P 12-core CPU, 8GB RAM, Intel Iris Xe graphics, 256GB SSD.

Top ultra-thin laptop deals

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge: $1,349 $799 @ Best Buy Save $550 on the Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Edge and enjoy Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon Elite X chipset for less. The Galaxy Book4 Edge AI is an ideal computing companion. It is excellent for multitasking or heavy usage. The Galaxy Book 4 Edge is intended to be a MacBook killer, complete with a fantastic AMOLED display. At just $799, this is the best Copilot+ PC deal we've seen all day. Features: Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD storage, a 14-inch 2.8K (2880 x 1800) 120 Hz AMOLED display, Windows 11 Home, Copilot+ AI.

Dell XPS 13 (9345): $1,199 $999 @ Dell Save $200 on the XPS 13 with Snapdragon X Elite. At just $999, this is the lowest price point for the XPS 13 (9345) so far. This new Copilot+ PC got an astounding 19 hours on the Laptop Mag battery test and is the longest-lasting laptop we've seen this year. In our XPS 13 (9345) review we were blown away by the svelte design and endless battery life. At $200 off, this Snapdragon X Elite model is the best XPS 13 to buy right now. Features: Snapdragon X Elite (XIE-80-100) processor, 16GB memory, 512GB SSD, 13.4-inch 120Hz FHD+ (1920 x 1200) 500-nit display, Windows Copilot+ AI.

Apple MacBook Air 15 M3: $1,299 $1,044 @ Amazon Save $255 on the 15-inch MacBook Air M3 as it falls to its lowest price ever. With the powerful Apple M3 processor and a 15-inch Liquid Retina display, this MacBook Air is the perfect laptop for work, light photo and video editing, and video streaming. In our review of the MacBook Air 15 M3, we found that the processor and screen updates made it an even more outstanding product. And at this Prime Day low price, there's never been a better time to buy. Features: M3 8-core processor, M3 10-Core GPU, M3 16-core neural engine, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, 15.3-inch (2,880 x 1,864) Liquid Retina display, macOS

BRAND NEW AND ALREADY ON SALE Apple MacBook Pro 14 M3 1TB: $1,999 $1,699 @ Best Buy ($1,599 w/ Plus) Save $300 on the 1TB model MacBook Pro M3 and an extra $100 at checkout with My Best Buy Plus. This is one of the best laptops for power users, and I tested this model back in the Laptop Mag testing lab. As we confirmed in our review, Apple's M3 processor is 35% faster than its first-generation M1 chip, and its graphics performance is 65% faster. So for the Mac enthusiast who wants the best for computing and gaming, this is the one to grab. Features: Apple M3 8-core chip, 16-core Neural Engine, Apple M3 10-core GPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, 14.2-inch (3024 x 1964) 1,000-nit 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR display, and Mac OS.

Top 2-in-1 laptop deals

HP Envy x360 2-in-1 14 with AMD Ryzen 7: $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy Save $400 on the HP Envy 2-in-1 4-inch powered by AMD Ryzen 7. This is one of our favorite deals during Prime Day, especially for a 2-in-1. It's built with an AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 1TB of SSD storage, 16GB of RAM, and a 14-inch, 1,920 x 1,200-pixel resolution display at 60Hz refresh rate. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, 16GB Memory, 1TB SSD, 14-inch 2K touchscreen display, Windows 11 Home.

Lenovo Yoga 7 2-in-1 16-inch: $899 $649 @ Best Buy

The AMD Ryzen 5 version of the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1 16-inch is also on sale for just $549 at Best Buy. Save $250 on the Lenovo Yoga 2-in-1, a great all-around laptop for everyone from students to professionals to creatives. At this price, it's a fantastic deal that's tough to beat. In our review of the Yoga 7 2-in-1, we were impressed by the Yoga's solid performance and clicky keyboard. And at just $649, this 2-in-1 is well worth the money. Features: AMD Ryzen 7 8840HS processor, AMD Radeon integrated graphics, 16GB of memory, 1TB of storage, and a 16-inch IPS display.

HP Spectre x360 2-in-1: $1,479 $1,179 @ Amazon Save $300 on the HP Spectre x360 2-in-1. This is our number one 2-in-1 laptop right now, leading our best 2-in-1 laptop list for good reason. It's light at 3.2 pounds and thin at 0.7 inches, features 11 hours of battery life, and is now $300 off at Amazon. This is the best deal you can get for a 2-in-1 laptop right now. Features: Intel Core Ultra 7-155H processor, 16GB of RAM, 1TB of SSD storage, and a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display panel.

Top gaming laptop deals

MSI Cyborg 14: $999 $599 @ MSI Save $400 on the MSI Cyborg 14. The wallet-friendly MSI Cyborg 14 packs a punch despite its humble specs, and it's got that 90s translucent styling for a retro vibe. This was one of my favorite laptops from CES 2024, and it stands out as a budget option in the gaming niche. The Cyborg can't game in 4K, but it is a 1080p gaming powerhouse. And it's now under $600. What's not to love? Features: Intel Core i5-13420H CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 2050 GPU, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD, and a 14-inch 144Hz FHD IPS display.

ASUS TUF Gaming A14: $1,499 $1,349 @ Walmart Save $150 on the ASUS TUF Gaming A14. This powerful gaming laptop is ideal for those who plan to play games on the go with impressive battery life and stunning performance. In our review of the Asus TUF Gaming A14, we were impressed by its industry-leading battery life, solid gaming performance, and exceptionally light-weight design. The Asus TUF Gaming A14 quickly became our favorite mid-range gaming laptop for good reason. Features: AMD Ryzen AI 9 HX 370 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060, 16GB of memory, 1TB of SSD storage, 14-inch 165Hz 2K (2,560 x 1,600) IPS display, Windows 11 Home.

Alienware x16 R2: $2,699 $1,999@ Best Buy

Save $700 on the Alienware x16 R2 right now. In our review, we were impressed by the Alienware x16 R2's incredible performance, excellent keyboard, long battery life, and great thermals. With all that packed into a super-thin design, this is the Alienware laptop that's stolen our hearts this year. Features: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch 240Hz 2560 x 1600 display.

Razer Blade 16 RTX 4080: $3,599 $3,199 @ Best Buy Save $400 on the Razer Blade 16 was one of my absolute favorite gaming laptops this year. It has some serious graphics power and a stunning OLED display. In my review of the Blade 16, I was not disappointed by how well this laptop could game, even at its highest resolution. There's never been a better time to take this beast of a laptop home. Features: Intel Core i9-14900HX processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 GPU, 32GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 16-inch QHD (2,560 x 1,440) OLED display panel.

Top Workstation and creator laptop deals

HP ZBook Power 16 G11: $2,904 $1,452 @ HP Save $1,452 on the HP ZBook Power 16 G11. This workstation laptop can be configured with higher specs, but the Core Ultra 5 135H and RTX 500 configuration is a solid entry-level workstation machine with enough power for most Photoshop or video editing tasks. If you're just getting into the world of high-end creator laptops, the HP ZBook Power is a laptop that won't break the bank and still give you the proper workstation experience. Features: Intel Core Ultra 5 135H processor, Nvidia RTX 500 GPU, 16GB memory, 512GB storage, 16-inch FHD+ (1,920 x 1,200) LED touchscreen display, Windows 11 Home.

Dell XPS 16 (2024): $3,444 $2,494 @ Dell Save $950 on the Dell XPS 16 with an Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor and Nvidia RTX 4070 GPU. This powerful premium laptop has the specs to easily flex into being a content-creation powerhouse. Plus, with a 16-inch UHD+ OLED display, it's got all the pixel space and screen real estate you could need. Features: Intel Core Ultra 9 185H processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32GB RAM, 1TB SSD, a 16.3-inch UHD+ (3,840 x 2,400) OLED display, Windows 11 Pro.