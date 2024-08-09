Save $100 on the latest Bose QuietComfort headphones — all 5 colors are just $249

The Bose QuietComfort headphones are just shy of their lowest price in all five colors. For a limited time, Amazon is offering them a massive $100 discount, and Best Buy is offering them the same price.

The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are now $249 at Amazon, a savings of $100 over their regular $349 price and only $20 shy of their lowest price ever. At 29% off, this is one of the best headphone deals outside the holidays or Amazon Prime Day.

We thoroughly liked its predecessor, the Bose QC 45 headphones. Our sister site, Tom's Guide, rates these 4 out of 5 stars, noting they combine excellent noise cancellation, comfort, and a distinctive sound profile. These headphones live up to Bose's reputation and are a worthy option among Bose's top-tier headphones.

Alternatively, you can get the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra with Spatial Audio for $349 — $79 off and $10 more than the lowest price for that model (during Amazon Prime Day). Amazon also continues to offer the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $249 ($50 off).

Best Bose QuietComfort headphone deals