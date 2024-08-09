Save $100 on the latest Bose QuietComfort headphones — all 5 colors are just $249
The Bose QuietComfort headphones are just shy of their lowest price in all five colors. For a limited time, Amazon is offering them a massive $100 discount, and Best Buy is offering them the same price.
The Bose QuietComfort Headphones are now $249 at Amazon, a savings of $100 over their regular $349 price and only $20 shy of their lowest price ever. At 29% off, this is one of the best headphone deals outside the holidays or Amazon Prime Day.
We thoroughly liked its predecessor, the Bose QC 45 headphones. Our sister site, Tom's Guide, rates these 4 out of 5 stars, noting they combine excellent noise cancellation, comfort, and a distinctive sound profile. These headphones live up to Bose's reputation and are a worthy option among Bose's top-tier headphones.
Alternatively, you can get the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra with Spatial Audio for $349 — $79 off and $10 more than the lowest price for that model (during Amazon Prime Day). Amazon also continues to offer the new Bose QuietComfort Ultra Earbuds for $249 ($50 off).
Best Bose QuietComfort headphone deals
New Bose QuietComfort Headphones
Was: $349
Now: $249 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $100 on the new Bose QuietComfort Noise Headphones and get them near their lowest-ever price.
Features: Over-ear, foldable headphone design, active noise cancellation with aware mode, adjustable equalizer, up to 24 hours of battery life, optional audio cable with in-line mic.
Release date: September 2023
Price check: Best Buy $249 | Walmart $249
Price history: This is $20 shy of the lowest price ever for the new Bose QuietComfort Headphones as per CamelCamelCamel.
Reviews: Bose QuietComfort headphones are revered by experts for their premium sound, comfortable design, best-in-class noise-cancelling, and stellar battery life.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy it if: You prioritize wearing comfort, immersive, rich sound, effective noise-cancelling, and long battery life.
Don't buy it if: You prefer spatial audio 3D sound or more control over ANC. Other options to consider are the the Bose Quiet Comfort Ultra or the Editor's Choice Sony WH-1000XM5.
