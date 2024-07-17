I stumbled upon the motherlode of Sony headphones Prime Day deals — Act fast!

The second day of Amazon's Prime Day sales is upon us, and there's still a trove of deals worth paying close attention to if you want to score the biggest bang for your buck on the best tech in town.

If you're mad about music, or an audiophile at heart, then you'll know just how much an impressive pair of headphones or earbuds can impact your listening experience. This is probably why Sony's range of listening tech is so well regarded.

Style and performance go hand in hand with options like the Sony WH-1000XM5, now available for just $298 at Amazon, and these premium cans are now more accessible than ever thanks to their impressive Prime Day discount.

But that's not the only deal I've stumbled across in my travels across Amazon's Prime Day catalog. This is just one of the best Prime Day headphone deals we've come across at Laptop Mag, and we've got even more Sony headphone and earbud deals to share right here!

Don't delay, Prime Day won't last forever.

Today's best Sony headphones Prime Day deals

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $298 @ Amazon Save $101 on Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones during Amazon's Prime Day sales. Features: Sony's premium headphones feature industry-leading noise-cancellation powered by Sony's own integrated V1 and HD noise-canceling QN1 processors for best-in-class audio performance with incredible efficiency that can lead to a battery life of up to 30 hours. The wow factor of these headphones isn't over yet though, the WH-1000XM5's quick charging potential allows for just three minutes of charge to power three hours of playback!

Sony WF-1000XM5: $299 $228 @ Amazon Save $71 on the ultra-chic Sony WF-1000XM5 Wireless Earbuds in this year's Prime Day sales. Features: Sony's WF-1000XM5 Bluetooth earbuds might not have the most easily recognizable name among its audio peers, but the results they deliver stand out from the crowd thanks to two proprietary processors and their specially designed Dynamic Driver X for unrivaled wide frequency reproduction. These earbuds use AI for noise reduction and are outfitted with a bone conduction sensor to ensure your hands-free calls are crystal clear and your listening experience is as pristine as possible.