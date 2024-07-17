Don't miss these 3 TREBLAB Prime Day headphone deals

If you're in search of quality audio on a budget this Prime Day, look no further. These three headphones by TREBLAB are on sale for 27 - 54% off, through tonight.

The TREBLAB Z7 Pro wireless headphones are on sale for 27% off at Amazon right now. These headphones offer active noise canceling, up to 45 hours of playtime, and fast charging support.

The TREBLAB Z2 wireless headphones are on sale for 42% off at Amazon. These over-ear headphones offer active noise canceling, up to 35 hours of playtime, and a microphone all in a sporty package.

The TREBLAB X3 Pro wireless earbuds are on sale for 54% off at Amazon. The sport earbuds offer up to 145 hours of playtime, distortion-free sound, and ear hooks for a secure, comfortable fit.

Today's top TREBLAB headphone deals

TREBLAB Z7 Pro: $149.97 $109.97 @ Amazon Great sound at a good value is always one of the main deciding factors when picking out a new headset, and the TREBLAB Z7 Pro threads that line easily. Our sister site Tom's Guide praised the headphones for their effective active noise cancelling, great sound, versatile connectivity, and impressive battery life. Features: Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Pure aptX-HD Sound, 45 hours of playtime, Fast Charging

TREBLAB Z2: $119.97 $69.95 @ Amazon With active noise canceling, up to 35 hours of battery life, and basic controls there's plenty to recommend the TREBLAB Z2 headphones. Customer reviews indicate a quality bass response with minimal distortion and noise leak prevention. Features: Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Wireless, 35 hours Battery Life, Mic, Deep Bass, Signature-HD Sound