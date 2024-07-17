Don't miss these 3 TREBLAB Prime Day headphone deals
From high-end over-ear headphones to wireless buds, TREBLAB has headphone deals for everyone
If you're in search of quality audio on a budget this Prime Day, look no further. These three headphones by TREBLAB are on sale for 27 - 54% off, through tonight.
The TREBLAB Z7 Pro wireless headphones are on sale for 27% off at Amazon right now. These headphones offer active noise canceling, up to 45 hours of playtime, and fast charging support.
The TREBLAB Z2 wireless headphones are on sale for 42% off at Amazon. These over-ear headphones offer active noise canceling, up to 35 hours of playtime, and a microphone all in a sporty package.
The TREBLAB X3 Pro wireless earbuds are on sale for 54% off at Amazon. The sport earbuds offer up to 145 hours of playtime, distortion-free sound, and ear hooks for a secure, comfortable fit.
Today's top TREBLAB headphone deals
TREBLAB Z7 Pro: $149.97 $109.97 @ Amazon
Great sound at a good value is always one of the main deciding factors when picking out a new headset, and the TREBLAB Z7 Pro threads that line easily. Our sister site Tom's Guide praised the headphones for their effective active noise cancelling, great sound, versatile connectivity, and impressive battery life.
Features: Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling Headphones, Pure aptX-HD Sound, 45 hours of playtime, Fast Charging
TREBLAB Z2: $119.97 $69.95 @ Amazon
With active noise canceling, up to 35 hours of battery life, and basic controls there's plenty to recommend the TREBLAB Z2 headphones. Customer reviews indicate a quality bass response with minimal distortion and noise leak prevention.
Features: Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Wireless, 35 hours Battery Life, Mic, Deep Bass, Signature-HD Sound
TREBLAB X3 Pro: $99.97 $46.44 @ Amazon
These wireless earbuds offer comfort, ease of access, and sound quality. Customer reviews of the TREBLAB X3 Pro buds indicate excellent sound quality and easy pairing.
Features: Wireless Bluetooth 5.3, 145 hours of playtime, with Earhook
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.