Before October Prime Day, Apple AirPods Max headphones are $150 off right now

Today is your lucky day if you love Apple's audio products but don't love the Apple premium.

In an early Prime Day deal, Apple's AirPod Max over-ear headphones are selling for $399 — a full $150 cheaper than their normal retail price.

If you're looking for top-tier audio, powerful active noise cancellation, and an iconic Apple aesthetic for a more reasonable price, now is your time to act.

Note that not all colorways are on sale right now, but if you're a fan of Sky Blue, green, Space Gray, or Silver, then you should snag this deal while you can. Keep reading for details.