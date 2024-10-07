Before October Prime Day, Apple AirPods Max headphones are $150 off right now
Suddenly, Apple's most expensive pair of headphones don't seem so out of reach.
Today is your lucky day if you love Apple's audio products but don't love the Apple premium.
In an early Prime Day deal, Apple's AirPod Max over-ear headphones are selling for $399 — a full $150 cheaper than their normal retail price.
If you're looking for top-tier audio, powerful active noise cancellation, and an iconic Apple aesthetic for a more reasonable price, now is your time to act.
Note that not all colorways are on sale right now, but if you're a fan of Sky Blue, green, Space Gray, or Silver, then you should snag this deal while you can. Keep reading for details.
Apple AirPods Max
Was: $549
Now: $399 @Amazon
Amazon has a sale for the Apple AirPods Max, knocking 27% off to bring the price down to $399.
Launch date: December 2020
Price history: The lowest price we've seen for AirPods Max since Amazon Prime Day in July, when they fell to $382.
Features: Active Noise Cancellation with transparency mode, Apple H1 chip, spatial audio, Dolby Atmos, 20 hours with ANC and spatial audio enabled.
Price check: Walmart $529
Reviews: In our review, we lauded these headphones' great audio quality and effective ANC and appreciated their gorgeous design.
Buy it if: You've had your eye on the AirPods Max, don't mind the Lightning cable, and want to save some money.
Don't buy it if: You prefer a USB-C ecosystem, want the latest Apple product, and are willing to pay more for a new product.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.