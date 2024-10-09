Beats Solo 4 drop below $100 in this limited time Prime Day deal
Shopping for a great deal on wireless headphones during Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days sales event? Pay close attention to this deal on the Beats Solo 4, which is now at an all-time low price for a limited time.
Available in all colors, the Beats Solo 4 are a massively popular pair of wireless headphones, with over 10K sold in the last month on Amazon alone and an average rating of 4.5 stars from happy buyers. However, beyond their 50 hours of battery life, spatial audio, Fast Fuel quick charging, and comfortable all-day fit, its Prime Day pricing will seal the deal for those who act fast enough.
The Beats Solo 4 wireless headphones are available for just $99 at Amazon, a huge 50% discount that makes this excellent audio solution even more attractive when compared to its regular $199 price tag.
Want to enhance your audio experience further? Upgrade to the crystal-clear listening experience of the fantastic Beats Studio Pro, on sale for $169 at Amazon with Active Noise Cancelling—down 51% from its usual $349 price and available in all colors.
Just remember, these deals are exclusive to Amazon Prime members. Not a Prime member? Join Prime now and gain access to these amazing deals throughout the next few days!
Today's best Beats Solo 4 deal
Beats Solo 4: $199 $99 @ Amazon
Save $100 on the latest Beats Solo headphones during Amazon Prime Day
Features: Up to 50 hours of battery life, Personalized Spatial Audio, Fast Fuel quick-charging, high-resolution lossless audio.
Release Date: May 2, 2024.
Price History: At just $99, this is the lowest recorded price for the Beats Solo 4 at Amazon.
Reviews: Our sister sites Tom's Guide and TechRadar both agree the Beats Solo 4 are a solid upgrade over the Beats Solo 3. Tom's Guide praises the collapsible design, hi-res playback support, while TechRadar vouches for the excellent passive noise cancelling.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar:★★★
Buy it if: You want stylish headphones with plenty of bass and a personalized spatial audio experience.
Don't buy it if: You want active noise cancelling. If you need the best noise-cancelling tech, you'd be better off opting for the Beats Studio Pro now $169 at Amazon.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.