All-time low price! Google's popular Pixel Buds Pro are $80 off right now

If you've been looking for a great pair of earbuds, either for you or as a gift for someone else this holiday season, you're in luck. Google's Pixel Buds Pro just reached their lowest price ever, saving you $80 in total.

These earbuds are decked out with custom 11mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and a stellar battery life made even longer with the included charging case. In our Google Pixel Buds Pro review, the only downside we noted was the lack of a true equalizer, but that's barely a con if you're never one to mess with the sound settings on your devices.

The Coral color is currently priced the lowest at $118.94, and the Charcoal, Lemongrass, and Fog colors are only 5 cents more expensive at $118.99. The Porcelain color is only slightly more at $119.97, and the new Bay color is full price.

Today's best Google Pixel Buds Pro deal