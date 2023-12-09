All-time low price! Google's popular Pixel Buds Pro are $80 off right now
Grab yourself some Google Pixel Buds Pro while they're $80 off
If you've been looking for a great pair of earbuds, either for you or as a gift for someone else this holiday season, you're in luck. Google's Pixel Buds Pro just reached their lowest price ever, saving you $80 in total.
These earbuds are decked out with custom 11mm drivers, active noise cancellation, and a stellar battery life made even longer with the included charging case. In our Google Pixel Buds Pro review, the only downside we noted was the lack of a true equalizer, but that's barely a con if you're never one to mess with the sound settings on your devices.
The Coral color is currently priced the lowest at $118.94, and the Charcoal, Lemongrass, and Fog colors are only 5 cents more expensive at $118.99. The Porcelain color is only slightly more at $119.97, and the new Bay color is full price.
Today's best Google Pixel Buds Pro deal
Google Pixel Buds Pro
Was:
$199
Now: $118 @ Amazon
Overview: Save $80 on the popular Google Pixel Buds Pro in five different colors.
Features: Custom 11mm drivers, Volume EQ, Active Noise Cancellation with Silent Seal design, transparency mode, 11 hours of battery life (up to 31 hours with charging case), Google Assistant integration, beamforming mics, capacitive touch controls
Release date: Jul. 2022
Price check: Google $119 | Best Buy $119 | Walmart $119
Price history: $118.94 is the lowest price we've ever seen for Google's Pixel Buds Pro.
Reviews: Most people praise the Google Pixel Buds Pro for their impressive active noise cancellation, long-lasting battery, seamless Google Assistant integration, and overall sound quality. Reviewers note that the earbuds don't have third-party digital assistant support, and that they still lack a true equalizer.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★
Buy if: You're looking for a pair of earbuds equipped with active noise cancellation, a comfortable fit, and great sound quality. A bonus reason to buy is if Google Assistant is your go-to virtual assistant.
Don't buy if: You want earbuds with a true equalizer to customize your sound, or Google Assistant isn't your virtual assistant of choice.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.