Save up to $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with a carabiner case cover

The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds are on sale now at Samsung for $30 off the usual $249 price, bringing the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro down to $219.

While these earbuds are also that price at Amazon, right now, Samsung throws in a free case cover with a carabiner clip. Factor in the case cover — which normally sells for $29 —and your overall savings jumps to $60. Not bad for a recent release.

Our sister site Tom's Guide, reviewed the Buds 3 Pro earbuds in August and gave them 3.5 stars. Their reviewer lauded the built-in AI voice controls and interpreter, and they liked the design and terrific active noise cancellation. However, some features are specific to Samsung Galaxy phones (same as with prior models in the lineup).

The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a new design, with angular stems and a two-way speaker system inside. They integrate AI hands-free voice controls so you can control playback and calls. They also have a proprietary Samsung codec to help improve audio quality.

Another benefit of buying at Samsung is that you can trade in an older pair of earbuds of any type for at least $50 toward your purchase price (trade-in values top out at $100).

This sale is part of Samsung's Discover Samsung Fall sale and one of our picks for the best Samsung deals.

Today's best Samsung Buds 3 Pro deal