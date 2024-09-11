Save up to $60 on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro with a carabiner case cover
Snag Samsung's latest earbuds with a free case cover on sale
The new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro earbuds are on sale now at Samsung for $30 off the usual $249 price, bringing the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro down to $219.
While these earbuds are also that price at Amazon, right now, Samsung throws in a free case cover with a carabiner clip. Factor in the case cover — which normally sells for $29 —and your overall savings jumps to $60. Not bad for a recent release.
Our sister site Tom's Guide, reviewed the Buds 3 Pro earbuds in August and gave them 3.5 stars. Their reviewer lauded the built-in AI voice controls and interpreter, and they liked the design and terrific active noise cancellation. However, some features are specific to Samsung Galaxy phones (same as with prior models in the lineup).
The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro have a new design, with angular stems and a two-way speaker system inside. They integrate AI hands-free voice controls so you can control playback and calls. They also have a proprietary Samsung codec to help improve audio quality.
Another benefit of buying at Samsung is that you can trade in an older pair of earbuds of any type for at least $50 toward your purchase price (trade-in values top out at $100).
This sale is part of Samsung's Discover Samsung Fall sale and one of our picks for the best Samsung deals.
Today's best Samsung Buds 3 Pro deal
Samsung Buds 3 Pro
Was: $279
Now: $219 @ Samsung, including $29 case cover
Samsung has the new Buds 3 Pro on sale for 12% off, and they're including a free handy case cover -- which saves you even more.
Launch date: July 2024
Price history: This is the lowest price we've seen for the Buds 3 Pro since their release, and the best deal of any since it includes the case cover, a $29 value on its own.
Features: 360-degree audio, active noise cancellation (ANC), ambient mode, IP57 water-and-sweat resistance (earbuds only), AI voice controls, interpreter mode, 24-bit audio using Samsung Seamless Codec (works on Galaxy devices only), 6-hours of battery life with ANC on, 26 hours with case and ANC on, Bluetooth 5.4 (codec support: SBC, AAC, and SSC)
Price check: Amazon $219 earbuds only
Reviews: In the Tom's Guide review, they lauded these headphones' great audio quality and effective ANC. We also appreciated their gorgeous design.
Buy it if: You're a Samsung Galaxy user, you want AI voice controls or an interpreter mode, or you like the upgraded stem design.
Don't buy it if: You're an Apple user, or don't use a Galaxy phone.
