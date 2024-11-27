Hurry! These cyberpunk wireless earbuds from Nothing are $30 off right now
Nothing's Ear Open wireless earbuds are only a few months old and they're already on sale
I've tried a lot of earbuds from Nothing and none look quite like the recently released Ear Open.
Nothing's Open Ear, which comes with a wraparound design that slides behind your ear, is the company's entrant into a growing niche of "open" earbuds that blend environmental noise with personal audio.
I tried these earbuds for myself and while they definitely allow a lot of environmental noise bleed, I love the look and how comfortable they are during long listening sessions.
A hidden perk I discovered with my extended use is they're great for listening to audio while you're lying down since the "buds" (if you can call them that) sit flat against your ear.
Nothing's Ear Open are a little cyberpunk and even a little bug-like and naturally, they retain Nothing's signature see-through design. If you like wearing headphones that stand out — and if you're buying Nothing buds you probably do — then these should scratch that aesthetic itch.
It also helps that they're $30 off via Amazon ight now.
If you want a bigger list of my favorite earbuds on sale right now go here, or check out our running list of all the best Black Friday deals.
Nothing's Ear Open are great wireless earbuds for exercise or riding your bike. Their design ensures they rest outside your ear canal and allow for ambient noise.
On top of that they come with a unique design in the world of open-air earbuds that makes them rivals to Bose's Ultra Open buds and Sony's LinkBuds Open.
James is Senior News Editor for Laptop Mag. He previously covered technology at Inverse and Input. He's written about everything from AI, to phones, and electric mobility and likes to make unlistenable rock music with GarageBand in his downtime. Outside of work, you can find him roving New York City on a never-ending quest to find the cheapest dive bar.