Hurry! These cyberpunk wireless earbuds from Nothing are $30 off right now

I've tried a lot of earbuds from Nothing and none look quite like the recently released Ear Open.

Nothing's Open Ear, which comes with a wraparound design that slides behind your ear, is the company's entrant into a growing niche of "open" earbuds that blend environmental noise with personal audio.

I tried these earbuds for myself and while they definitely allow a lot of environmental noise bleed, I love the look and how comfortable they are during long listening sessions.

A hidden perk I discovered with my extended use is they're great for listening to audio while you're lying down since the "buds" (if you can call them that) sit flat against your ear.

Nothing's Ear Open are a little cyberpunk and even a little bug-like and naturally, they retain Nothing's signature see-through design. If you like wearing headphones that stand out — and if you're buying Nothing buds you probably do — then these should scratch that aesthetic itch.

It also helps that they're $30 off via Amazon ight now.

