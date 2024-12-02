I'd sell my roommate's immortal soul to keep this AirPods Pro 2nd Gen deal going through Cyber Monday
Apple audiophiles save big at Amazon and Walmart
Cyber Monday has extended this Black Friday sale, so Apple audiophiles can save big with the lowest price we've seen yet on the Airpods Pro 2 earbuds. While many deals are starting to sell out, this one hasn't, which my roommate will be thrilled to hear.
Apple's Airpods Pro 2 (2nd Generation) are on sale at Walmart and Amazon for just $154, marking the lowest price we've seen yet on the refreshed pro-line of Airpods.
So, if you just upgraded to the iPhone 16 and want a quality pair of earbuds, you should grab this deal before it's gone.
If the Airpods Pro 2 doesn't fit your vibe, other headphones and earbuds are on sale at Amazon for Cyber Monday. No soul-selling required
Airpods Pro 2 early Black Friday deal
Best Buy has dropped the price of the Apple AirPods Pro 2 (2nd Generation) earbuds by $95, bringing them down to just $154.
Launch date: October 2022
Price history: The previous low price for the Airpods Pro 2 was $168 back in August 2024, making this the lowest price ever.
Features: Active noise cancellation with transparency mode, MagSafe wireless charging case, Apple H2 chip, spatial audio with head tracking, 6 hours battery life with ANC enabled.
Price check: Amazon $154 | BH Photo $234
Reviews: We were huge fans of the AirPods 2 in our review, thanks to the great sound quality, impressive ANC, and solid battery life. They're on our best wireless earbuds podium for a reason.
Buy it if: You need a quality pair of earbuds with personalized spatial audio, smarter ANC, and impeccable controls, all at the lowest price ever.
Don't buy it if: You're looking for a fresh take on the classic earbuds, as the Airpods Pro design is getting a little tired.
A former lab gremlin for Tom's Guide, Laptop Mag, Tom's Hardware, and Tech Radar; Madeline has escaped the labs to join Laptop Mag as a Staff Writer. With over a decade of experience writing about tech and gaming, she may actually know a thing or two. Sometimes. When she isn't writing about the latest laptops and AI software, Madeline likes to throw herself into the ocean as a PADI scuba diving instructor and underwater photography enthusiast.