Bose is my favorite audio brand, and the noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are majorly on sale right now
Save $90 on the high-quality Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2
With summer quickly approaching, it's the perfect time to upgrade your earbuds.
Whether your summer plans include lounging around the pool, exploring your city, or not moving from your couch, a premium set of earbuds will improve your summer experiences tenfold.
When you think of "premium earbuds," Bose might be one of the first companies that springs to mind. High-quality earbuds from Bose don't come cheap, but luckily, the company's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 in Soapstone are only $189 at Amazon — that's an all-time low price for these earbuds and a savings of $90!
These popular earbuds offer unrivaled active noise cancellation, with multiple modes to personalize the amount of noise cancellation. And the sound quality? Absolutely stellar.
Check out our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review for more reasons why they earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.
If you want to make sure there's not a better deal before splurging on these QuietComfort Earbuds 2 from Bose, check out the best headphone deals we've rounded up this month.
Today's best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 deal
Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 in Soapstone
Was: $279
Now: $189 @ Amazon
Overview:
Through Amazon, you can save $90 on the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2, which are heavily regarded as some of the most popular active noise-cancelling earbuds available.
Features: Up to 6 hours of battery life (up to 24 hours with the included charging case), Bluetooth 5.3, simple touch controls, personalized active noise cancellation, easy-to-use Bose app for EQ adjustments, three ear tip sizes included, multiple noise cancellation modes, IPX4 sweat-and-water resistance
Release date: September 2022
Price check: $199 @ Best Buy
Price history: This is a new all-time low price for the Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 in the Soapstone colorway, beating its previous lowest price just two months ago.
Reviews: Bose is known for making top-tier headphones and earbuds with premium sound quality, including these earbuds. In our QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review, we praised them for their exceptional active noise cancellation, sound quality, battery life, and smaller, more comfortable design. Ultimately, these buds earned 4.5 out of 5 stars from both us and our coveted Editor's Choice award.
Laptop Mag ★★★★½ | Tom's Guide ★★★★½
Buy it if: You listen to a lot of music and want a premium audio experience with unrivaled ANC. Or if you need a pair of earbuds that's water—and sweat-resistant for intense workouts.
Don't buy it if: You don't care as much about high-quality sound and would rather invest in a mid-range, less expensive pair of earbuds instead. Or if you prefer the over-ear form factor rather than the in-ear. Check out our other headphone deals to find your perfect set.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.