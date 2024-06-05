Bose is my favorite audio brand, and the noise-canceling QuietComfort Earbuds 2 are majorly on sale right now

With summer quickly approaching, it's the perfect time to upgrade your earbuds.

Whether your summer plans include lounging around the pool, exploring your city, or not moving from your couch, a premium set of earbuds will improve your summer experiences tenfold.

When you think of "premium earbuds," Bose might be one of the first companies that springs to mind. High-quality earbuds from Bose don't come cheap, but luckily, the company's QuietComfort Earbuds 2 in Soapstone are only $189 at Amazon — that's an all-time low price for these earbuds and a savings of $90!

These popular earbuds offer unrivaled active noise cancellation, with multiple modes to personalize the amount of noise cancellation. And the sound quality? Absolutely stellar.

Check out our Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 review for more reasons why they earned 4.5 out of 5 stars and our Editor's Choice award.

If you want to make sure there's not a better deal before splurging on these QuietComfort Earbuds 2 from Bose, check out the best headphone deals we've rounded up this month.

Today's best Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2 deal