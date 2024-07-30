AirPods 2 all-time low price returns just in time for back-to-school season
Snag almost 50% off Apple's popular AirPods 2
One of the best study tools you can invest in is a good pair of earbuds. And luckily, Amazon is doling out huge discounts on Apple's popular AirPods.
Right now, you can grab the AirPods 2 for just $69 on Amazon — that's almost 50% off, and the lowest price we've ever seen for these stellar earbuds. We haven't reviewed the AirPods 2 ourselves, but our sister sites awarded the buds an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their easy pairing, crisp audio, and hands-free Siri use.
If you'd prefer to get current-gen earbuds from Apple that offer water resistance and noise cancellation, opt for the AirPods Pro 2 at only $179 ($70 in savings) or the AirPods 3 for just $129 ($40 in savings).
These deals will only last while supplies do, so if you've been wanting to get a pair of Apple AirPods, grab them while they're at these awesome discounts.
Today's best AirPods 2 deal
Apple AirPods 2
Was: $129
Now: $69 @ Amazon
Overview:
At $60 off, the AirPods 2 just reached their all-time-low price for the first time this year, right in time for back to school season.
Features: Apple H1 chip, seamless Apple device pairing, "Hey Siri" voice assistant support, up to 6 hours of battery life (rated), Lightning Charging Case
Release date: March 2019
Price history: This is the lowest price we've ever seen for Apple's AirPods 2.
Price check: Best Buy $69 | Walmart $69
Alternatives: AirPods 3 $129 ($40 off) |
AirPods Pro 2 $179 ($70 off)
Reviews: Although we didn't get a chance to test the AirPods 2, these popular earbuds scored an average rating of 4 out of 5 stars across our sister sites. People love the 2nd Gen AirPods for their easy pairing, hands-free Siri capabilities, clear and crisp audio, and wireless charging upgrade over its predecessor.
Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★½ |
T3: ★★★★ | What HiFi: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want earbuds within the Apple ecosystem that sound great and will pair with your MacBook, iPad, and/or iPhone, and don't want to spend a lot on the current-gen model.
Don't buy it if: You want earbuds with water resistance, active noise cancellation, or a slightly better sound profile. Go for the discounted AirPods Pro 2 or AirPods 3 instead.
