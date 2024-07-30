AirPods 2 all-time low price returns just in time for back-to-school season

One of the best study tools you can invest in is a good pair of earbuds. And luckily, Amazon is doling out huge discounts on Apple's popular AirPods.

Right now, you can grab the AirPods 2 for just $69 on Amazon — that's almost 50% off, and the lowest price we've ever seen for these stellar earbuds. We haven't reviewed the AirPods 2 ourselves, but our sister sites awarded the buds an average of 4.5 out of 5 stars for their easy pairing, crisp audio, and hands-free Siri use.

If you'd prefer to get current-gen earbuds from Apple that offer water resistance and noise cancellation, opt for the AirPods Pro 2 at only $179 ($70 in savings) or the AirPods 3 for just $129 ($40 in savings).

These deals will only last while supplies do, so if you've been wanting to get a pair of Apple AirPods, grab them while they're at these awesome discounts.

Today's best AirPods 2 deal