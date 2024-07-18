5 best Prime Day Beats headphone deals still available today — get them while you can

Call it the Prime Day sales halo effect. Just because Prime Day officially ended early Thursday morning doesn't mean Amazon isn't still running deep discounts throughout the week. Which is why you can still score excellent deals on these 5 Beats headphones. Some of these deals still require a Prime membership, but others are available to any Amazon shopper.

Beats headphones have a strong following for producing pleasing audio. They're also a great, and sometimes preferred, alternative for Apple users. The company offers a wide range of styles and designs across an equally diverse price range. Beats headphones pair just like Apple headphones in iOS, a convenience many Apple device users appreciate.

That's not to say that Beats headphones are made only for Apple users. All Beats headphones work seamlessly on Android, too, making them a great choice for anyone who uses both platforms.

Best extended Prime Day Beats headphone deals

Best price! Beats Studio Buds+: $170 $130 @ Amazon The Beats Studio Buds+ remain at their best price ever, with a $50 discount still available at Amazon. These earbuds maintain Beats' tradition of delivering rich, balanced sound. An upgrade over the standard, with better Active Noise Cancelling (ANC) and transparency modes that are fully customizable. They have a comfortable fit, one-touch pairing for both Android and iOS, and can last for up to 36 hours of playback. The buds are IPX4-rated sweat and water-resistant. Price check: $130 Best Buy | $130 B&H Photo

Best price! Beats Solo 4: $200 $120 @ Amazon The Beats Solo 4 over-ear headphones come in three colorways, and all three are still on sale for Prime shoppers at their lowest price ever. These headphones deliver Beats' powerful sound and have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking — a feature you'd expect from more costly headphones. The headphones have an ergonomic design, with a flexible headband and adjustable earcups. You can get up to 50 hours of use on a single charge, and a quick 10-minute charge gives you 5 hours of playback, enough for a domestic transcontinental flight. You can use it via a cable to enjoy lossless High-Resolution Audio. Price check: $120 Best Buy | $140 B&H Photo

Best price! Beats Studio Pro: $350 $170 @ Amazon The Beats Studio Pro are the go-to alternative for Apple users who want a less costly option to Apple's AirPods Max. They have many of the same features, including spatial audio with head tracking. And they feel more substantial than the newer Beats Solo 4. These headphones have 40mm drivers pumping out robust sound, and they have customized EQ settings that take advantage of these headphones' audio capabilities. The battery lasts up to 40 hours with ANC off and 24 hours with ANC enabled. As with the Solo 4, you can use the included cable to play lossless High-Resolution Audio. Price check: $170 Best Buy | $170 Target

Best price! Beats Fit Pro: $200 $150 @ Amazon Prime users can still snag the Beats Fit Pro earbuds at their lowest price ever. These earbuds feature flexible wingtips for a secure fit. The Beats Fit Pro have spatial audio with dynamic head tracking, ANC and transparency modes, and adaptive EQ. They're IPX4 sweat and water-resistant. And they deliver up to 6 hours of playback on a single charge. Price check: $150 Best Buy | $150 B&H Photo