Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal sees world's most popular VR headset drop to just $249 at Amazon

Meta Quest 2 (128GB)

Was: $299

Now: $249 @ Amazon

Overview:

Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2, the worlds most popular VR headset! Does it live up to the hype? Absolutely. Meta mainstreamed VR in a big way with the Meta Quest 2, delivering a fantastic virtual experience for gaming and unlimited possibilities through the wider metaverse.

You can even connect it to your PC or laptop to enjoy PCVR gaming. It's a versitile, affordable, and enjoyable VR experience that's bound to delight and amaze.

Features: Adjustable, full RGB, twin LCD 1832 x 1920 per eye resolution displays, 90Hz refresh rate, 90-degree FoV, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage.

Six degrees of freedom (6DoF) head and hand tracking, stationary and room-scale support, twin Meta Touch controllers for immersive play.

Release date: Oct. 2020

Price check: Best Buy $249, Newegg $249

Reviews: No mixed reviews here! Laptop mag and our sister sites loved the Meta Quest 2 for its innovation, quality, and affordability across the board.

Laptop Mag: ★ ★★ ★½ | T3: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★ ★★ ★ | TechRadar: ★★★★ ½

Buy if: You want a virtual reality experience unparalleled for the price, backed by a sizable library of VR games and apps.

It's also great if you're looking for an affordable and competent PCVR gaming headset, and a great way to immerse yourself in movies and TV shows if you're not much of a gamer.

Don't buy if: You want the best mixed-reality experience on the market. The Quest 2 does VR impressively well, but for mixed reality moments you're going to want to take aim at the Meta Quest 3 from Best Buy, Amazon, or Newegg.