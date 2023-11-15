Meta Quest 2 Black Friday deal sees world's most popular VR headset drop to just $249 at Amazon
The Meta Quest 2 for just $249? That's virtual insanity
Black Friday is right around the corner, but some of the best deals you'll find are already here to enjoy! Sites like Amazon, Best Buy, Newegg, and more are launching Black Friday deals early, and if you're been looking for an excuse to dive into the Metaverse and virtual reality, then the Meta Quest 2 is just $249 at Amazon right now!
Don't wait! Take your first steps into a virtual world today with this fantastic early Black Friday deal!
Today's best Meta Quest 2 deal
Meta Quest 2 (128GB)
Was:
$299Now: $249 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2, the worlds most popular VR headset! Does it live up to the hype? Absolutely. Meta mainstreamed VR in a big way with the Meta Quest 2, delivering a fantastic virtual experience for gaming and unlimited possibilities through the wider metaverse.
You can even connect it to your PC or laptop to enjoy PCVR gaming. It's a versitile, affordable, and enjoyable VR experience that's bound to delight and amaze.
Features: Adjustable, full RGB, twin LCD 1832 x 1920 per eye resolution displays, 90Hz refresh rate, 90-degree FoV, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage.
Six degrees of freedom (6DoF) head and hand tracking, stationary and room-scale support, twin Meta Touch controllers for immersive play.
Release date: Oct. 2020
Price check: Best Buy $249, Newegg $249
Reviews: No mixed reviews here! Laptop mag and our sister sites loved the Meta Quest 2 for its innovation, quality, and affordability across the board.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | T3: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★★ | TechRadar: ★★★★½
Buy if: You want a virtual reality experience unparalleled for the price, backed by a sizable library of VR games and apps.
It's also great if you're looking for an affordable and competent PCVR gaming headset, and a great way to immerse yourself in movies and TV shows if you're not much of a gamer.
Don't buy if: You want the best mixed-reality experience on the market. The Quest 2 does VR impressively well, but for mixed reality moments you're going to want to take aim at the Meta Quest 3 from Best Buy, Amazon, or Newegg.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Rael Hornby, potentially influenced by far too many LucasArts titles at an early age, once thought he’d grow up to be a mighty pirate. However, after several interventions with close friends and family members, you’re now much more likely to see his name attached to the bylines of tech articles. While not maintaining a double life as an aspiring writer by day and indie game dev by night, you’ll find him sat in a corner somewhere muttering to himself about microtransactions or hunting down promising indie games on Twitter.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott