Hurry! Get one of the best VR headsets for under $200 in Amazon Big Spring Sale

Meta Quest 2 (128GB)

Was: $249

Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB099VMT8VZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Amazon

Overview:

Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2, the world's most popular VR headset! The Meta Quest 3 is here, but at $499 it's a pricey entry into VR for some users. The Quest 2 remains an excellent choice for users focused on VR over AR.

You can even connect it to your PC or laptop to enjoy PCVR gaming. It's a versitile, affordable, and enjoyable VR experience that's bound to delight and amaze.

Features: Adjustable, full RGB, twin LCD 1832 x 1920 per eye resolution displays, 90Hz refresh rate, 90-degree FoV, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage.

Six degrees of freedom (6DoF) head and hand tracking, stationary and room-scale support, twin Meta Touch controllers for immersive play.

Release date: Oct. 2020

Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-128gb-gray%2F6473553.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $199, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Foculus-quest-2-standalone%2Fp%2FN82E16826910033" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Newegg $199

Reviews: No mixed reviews here! Laptop Mag and our sister sites loved the Meta Quest 2 for its innovation, quality, and affordability across the board.

Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> ★ ★★ ★½ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">★★★★ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> ★ ★★ ★ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> ★★★★ ½

Buy if: You want a virtual reality experience unparalleled for the price, backed by a sizable library of VR games and apps.

It's also great if you're looking for an affordable and competent PCVR gaming headset, and a great way to immerse yourself in movies and TV shows if you're not much of a gamer.

Don't buy if: You want the best mixed-reality experience on the market. The Quest 2 does VR impressively well, but for mixed reality moments you're going to want to take aim at the Meta Quest 3 from <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-3-breakthrough-mixed-reality-128gb-white%2F6549064.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMeta-Quest-128GB-Breakthrough-Reality-3%2Fdp%2FB0C8VKH1ZH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon, or <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fmeta-quest-quest-3-128gb-standalone%2Fp%2FN82E16826910052" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Newegg.