Hurry! Get one of the best VR headsets for under $200 in Amazon Big Spring Sale
This VR headset deal is virtually unbeatable!
The Amazon Big Spring Sale comes to an end tonight, but some of the best deals were saved for last, like this incredible savings on the Meta Quest 2 VR headset.
Currently, you can score the Meta Quest 2 for just $199 at Amazon, that's the lowest price ever for the most popular and one of the best VR headsets available today. A quick tip from a Quest 2 owner, consider springing for the Meta Quest 2 comfort bundle for $233.76, which adds in the game-changing Elite Strap and is also at its lowest price ever.
Don't wait! There's no guarantee that this deal will keep going when the spring sale ends tonight.
Today's best Meta Quest 2 deal
Meta Quest 2 (128GB)
Was:
$249Now: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB099VMT8VZ%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">$199 @ Amazon
Overview:
Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2, the world's most popular VR headset! The Meta Quest 3 is here, but at $499 it's a pricey entry into VR for some users. The Quest 2 remains an excellent choice for users focused on VR over AR.
You can even connect it to your PC or laptop to enjoy PCVR gaming. It's a versitile, affordable, and enjoyable VR experience that's bound to delight and amaze.
Features: Adjustable, full RGB, twin LCD 1832 x 1920 per eye resolution displays, 90Hz refresh rate, 90-degree FoV, Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 chipset, 6GB of RAM, 128GB of storage.
Six degrees of freedom (6DoF) head and hand tracking, stationary and room-scale support, twin Meta Touch controllers for immersive play.
Release date: Oct. 2020
Price check: <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-2-advanced-all-in-one-virtual-reality-headset-128gb-gray%2F6473553.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Best Buy $199, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Foculus-quest-2-standalone%2Fp%2FN82E16826910033" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Newegg $199
Reviews: No mixed reviews here! Laptop Mag and our sister sites loved the Meta Quest 2 for its innovation, quality, and affordability across the board.
Laptop Mag: <a href="https://www.laptopmag.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">★★★★½ | T3: <a href="https://www.t3.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">★★★★ | Tom's Guide: <a href="https://www.tomsguide.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2-review" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">★★★★ | TechRadar: <a href="https://www.techradar.com/reviews/oculus-quest-2-review" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">★★★★½
Buy if: You want a virtual reality experience unparalleled for the price, backed by a sizable library of VR games and apps.
It's also great if you're looking for an affordable and competent PCVR gaming headset, and a great way to immerse yourself in movies and TV shows if you're not much of a gamer.
Don't buy if: You want the best mixed-reality experience on the market. The Quest 2 does VR impressively well, but for mixed reality moments you're going to want to take aim at the Meta Quest 3 from <a href="https://shop-links.co/link?publisher_slug=future&exclusive=1&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bestbuy.com%2Fsite%2Fmeta-quest-3-breakthrough-mixed-reality-128gb-white%2F6549064.p%3F&article_name=hawk-article-name&article_url=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"">Best Buy, <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=45727&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FMeta-Quest-128GB-Breakthrough-Reality-3%2Fdp%2FB0C8VKH1ZH%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Amazon, or <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fmeta-quest-quest-3-128gb-standalone%2Fp%2FN82E16826910052" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="techradar.com"" data-link-merchant="tomsguide.com"" data-link-merchant="t3.com"" data-link-merchant="laptopmag.com"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="bestbuy.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Newegg.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.
Most Popular
By Hilda Scott
By Hilda Scott
By Hilda Scott