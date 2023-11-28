No time to waste! Jump on these 7 Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch accessory deals

The Nintendo Switch is a fan-favorite console because of its innovative design that lets you quickly switch between handheld mode and TV mode. Official Nintendo products (besides games) seem to rarely go on sale, but Cyber Monday is the perfect time to find great deals on a few Nintendo products and plenty of third-party accessories.

We've rounded up 7 Switch accessories that will complete your Switch setup or make you an awesome gift-giver this holiday season. From a new set of Joy-Cons to a convenient carrying case or a wireless PowerA controller, there's something on this list for every Switch lover.

Be sure to also check out the best Switch bundles for Cyber Monday if you're looking for a new Switch console.

Switch accessory deals for Cyber Monday

Joy-Con Charging Dock: $21 $12 @ Amazon Lowest price! If you have multiple Joy-Cons, this handy charging dock from HONCAM will ensure they're always ready to go when you are. You can only charge one set of Joy-Cons on your Switch, and this charging station can charge four Joy-Cons at once.

iVoler Screen Protector: $15 $8 @ Amazon Save 47% on this 3-pack of tempered glass screen protectors for your Nintendo Switch. They're ultra-thin (3mm), 99.9% transparent, and able to withstand scratches and reduce fingerprints. These are only good for the regular Switch, but there are other iVoler screen protectors for the OLED and Swich Lite models below. For OLED Switch: $10 $8 | For Switch Lite: $9 $7

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Set: $79 $64 @ Costco It's rare to find a set of new Joy-Cons on sale, but right now, you can buy them from Costco for $15 less than retail price. There are currently three different color combos to choose from: Pink/Green, Red/Blue, and Purple/Orange. If you don't have a Costco membership, you can also snag the Pink/Green Joy-Cons from Walmart for only $69. Price check: Walmart $69 (Pink/Green)

Super Mario Party & Red/Blue Joy-Con Bundle: $99 @ Amazon This $99 bundle includes a downloadable copy of Super Mario Party (regularly $60) and a set of Red/Blue Joy-Con controllers (regularly $80). Super Mario Party is a fun board game to play with friends and family, making it a fantastic holiday gift to play with immediately.

PowerA Wireless Switch Controller: $44 $32 @ Amazon Nintendo Pro controllers are expensive, but PowerA controllers are the next-best thing and they're officially licensed products by Nintendo. During Cyber Monday, you can save $12 on the red Mario Joy pattern and the white and blue Zelda Sworn Protector pattern.

tomtoc Carrying Case for Switch/OLED: $24 $18 @ Amazon The Switch is a portable handheld console, but it's dangerous to travel with it when you don't have a protective carrying case. This tomtoc case fits the regular Switch or the OLED model, as well as 10 game cards. It's spill-resistant and military-standard-drop test proved, so you won't have to worry about any accidental drops during travel. There are multiple fun colors and patterns on sale, but the white, black, and gray colors are discounted the most right now. For Switch Lite: $19 $15