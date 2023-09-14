Mortal Kombat 1 is $10 cheaper with this discount code
The Mortal Kombat 1 trailer is out as National Video Games Day deals continue through Mon., Sept. 18 at Newegg. For a limited time, save $10 when you preorder Mortal Kombat 1 MK1 for PC via coupon "PPXDSEP". Normally, this game would set you back $69 so this discount drops it to $59. Preorder MK1 today and get the play character, Shang Tsung.
You can also get Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for $99 ($10 off) via coupon "PPXDSEP". MK1 Premium includes: 6 new playable characters, 5 new Kameo characters, 1 week early access to DLC characters, and Johnny Cage's Jean-Claude Van Damme skin.
In terms of gaming deals, it's not often you see a preorder discount on a highly anticipated game like this. Whether you're a fan of the Mortal Kombat franchise or enjoy kick-ass fighting games, MK1 is a must.
Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition (PC Steam Code):
$69 $59 @ Newegg via coupon, "PPXDSEP"
Save $10 on Mortal Kombat 1 Standard Edition for PC at Newegg. Apply via coupon, "PPXDSEP" at checkout. to drop the price to $59. Mortal Kombat 1 standard edition is schedule to release Sept. 19.
Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition (PC Steam Code):
$109 $99 @ Newegg via coupon, "PPXDSEP"
Save $10 on Mortal Kombat 1 Premium Edition for PC at Newegg via coupon code, "PPXDSEP" at checkout. This premium edition MK1 game includes: 6 new playable characters, 5 new Kameo characters, 1 week early access to DLC characters, and the Jean-Claude Van Damme skin for Johnny Cage.
