Get $500 in Samsung credit when you preorder the Odyssey Neo G9 dual 4K monitor

Samsung's 57-inch Odyssey Neo G9 owns bragging rights as the world's first dual 4K UHD monitor. It's powered by the same Quantum Matrix Technology found in Samsung QLED TVs which makes it a mesmerizing feast for the eyes.

For a limited time, get a $500 credit when you preorder the Odyssey Neo G9 for $2,499 directly from Samsung. You may use your instant digital cash to shop at Samsung Store immediately. Or, have the credit sent to your email address for later use.

As far as gaming monitor deals go, this is one of the best we've seen for a new release.

The new Samsung Odyssey Neo G9 is the gaming monitor to buy if you want to feel like you've jumped into the game. It features a massive 57-inch (7,680 x 2,160) 420-nit Quantum LED 1000R curved panel, 240Hz refresh rate and ridiculously fast 1ms response time. Combine this with HDR 1000 and you get life-like visual accuracy, brightness, and detail you can feel.

And what's more, the built-in Samsung Gaming Hub lets you access cloud gaming apps in an instant while the SmartThings app lets you monitor and manage connected home devices.

Samsung's Odyssey Neo G9 preorder deal ends Oct. 1.