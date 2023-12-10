I can't wait to add this LG 4K 27-inch monitor to my work setup — get it now for its all-time low price

When I upgraded from Lenovo's Flex 5 laptop to the Yoga 9i, I wasn't expecting to fall quite so hard for the Yoga 9i's 4K OLED display. My Flex 5 had a 1080p IPS display that I thought was great until I experienced sharp 4K resolution and OLED technology that makes colors exceptionally vibrant and blacks super rich. I've been searching for a 4K OLED monitor to add to my work setup for a while because of how much I love my Yoga 9i's display.

Right now, I have two 27-inch 1080p Acer monitors (which are also discounted by $65 right now) mounted on my desk, and they're great, but every time I look at my laptop screen, I'm reminded of how much better they could be. Unfortunately, it's not cost-effective to make smaller 27-inch or 32-inch 4K OLED monitors right now, so I had to settle for one feature or the other.

After searching for a while, I finally landed on LG's UltraFine 27-inch monitor. It's equipped with 4K resolution (3840 x 2160 pixels), IPS display technology, and AMD FreeSync. It's VESA-mount compatible, so I can easily mount it next to my 1080p monitor, and it has a 60Hz refresh rate, which is more than enough for work purposes and simpler games. For games that demand a higher refresh rate, I'll swap over to my 100Hz 1080p monitor.

Today's best LG 27-inch 4K UHD monitor deal

Overview: Save $83 off LG's 27-inch 4K UHD monitor Features: 27-inch LED display, 4K (3840 x 2160) resolution, HDR 10 support, 60Hz refresh rate, IPS technology, AMD FreeSync, HDCP 2.2 support, customized game modes, VESA-mount compatible, 5ms response time, 2 HDMI ports, 1 DisplayPort

Although OLED monitors and TVs truly look stunning, I chose to prioritize the 4K feature for a few reasons. First, the crisp picture 4K provides was more important to me than vivid colors. Second, 4K isn't as new as OLED, which means buying a 4K monitor will generally be much cheaper than buying a non-4K OLED monitor. Lastly, I wanted a 27-inch monitor to match the one I already have mounted at my desk, and I could only find large OLED displays or small 15.6-inch portable monitors.

While I'm sad I can't completely replicate my Yoga 9i's display within my budget and my specific needs, I'm still stoked to upgrade my 1080p monitor to this LG 4K monitor. It's hard not to see 1080p as fuzzy once you've stared at a 4K screen for over a year.

I still own and use my Yoga 9i, but I mainly use it when I'm tired of sitting at my desk or I want to work from the library or a coffee shop. For the most part, I prefer to work at my desk with my custom keyboard, journals and pens laid out, and 27-inch monitors. Now, I'll get to enjoy crisp 4K detail whether I'm working at my desk or somewhere else with my laptop.