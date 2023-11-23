I built my dream mechanical keyboard 2 months ago — now it’s on sale for Black Friday

I wasn't a keyboard snob until I tried Keychron's K Pro Banana switches and Double Shot KSA PBT keycaps on a review unit of the company's Q6 Pro keyboard. I had to send the keyboard back, and I quickly found myself missing the satisfying sound and feel of that keyboard, so I set out to create a dupe for that expensive keyboard.

Two months ago, I ordered Keychron's full-size V6 Pro barebones keyboard, K Pro Banana switches, and Double Shot KSA PBT keycaps for $120 in total. While it wasn't a complete dupe for the Q6 Pro because it's wired and doesn't have Bluetooth, it came pretty dang close and I've been extremely happy with it so far.

I'd highly recommend this mechanical keyboard build, and lucky for you, this configuration is currently $24 less than what I paid for it! Keychron is running a Black Friday on the site until Nov. 28, so if this keyboard setup sounds like your cup of tea, grab the parts before Keychron's stock runs out.

Build my custom Keychron keyboard for $24 less than I did

Keychron V6 Carbon Black Barebones Keyboard: $69 $55 @ Keychron I was looking for an affordable dupe for Keychron's Q6 Pro, and this V6 Barebones keyboard frame was my first step in the process. It's a full-size keyboard frame that arrives assembled aside from the keycaps and switches that you'll need to buy separately. It's wired, RGB backlit, and impressively heavy and sturdy for the price. You can grab the Carbon Black color I bought or opt for the Frosted Black (translucent) color instead during Black Friday for $14 savings.

Keychron K Pro Banana Switches: $16 $12 @ Keychron I had the chance to try these K Pro Banana switches while reviewing a Keychron keyboard, and I instantly fell in love. These switches are factory pre-lubed and feature a dustproof wall design to keep dust and moisture out. The K Pro Banana switches (and the K Pro Mint switches, which are on my wishlist) have an early tactile bump that gives you instant feedback. I'm already a fast typer, but my typing speed improved to over 100 wpm with these switches.