I built my dream mechanical keyboard 2 months ago — now it’s on sale for Black Friday

Deals
By Sarah Chaney
published

Save $24 on this custom Keychron keyboard configuration

keychron v6 mechanical keyboard
(Image credit: Future)

I wasn't a keyboard snob until I tried Keychron's K Pro Banana switches and Double Shot KSA PBT keycaps on a review unit of the company's Q6 Pro keyboard. I had to send the keyboard back, and I quickly found myself missing the satisfying sound and feel of that keyboard, so I set out to create a dupe for that expensive keyboard.

Two months ago, I ordered Keychron's full-size V6 Pro barebones keyboard, K Pro Banana switches, and Double Shot KSA PBT keycaps for $120 in total. While it wasn't a complete dupe for the Q6 Pro because it's wired and doesn't have Bluetooth, it came pretty dang close and I've been extremely happy with it so far.

I'd highly recommend this mechanical keyboard build, and lucky for you, this configuration is currently $24 less than what I paid for it! Keychron is running a Black Friday on the site until Nov. 28, so if this keyboard setup sounds like your cup of tea, grab the parts before Keychron's stock runs out.

Check out more of our Black Friday deals before sales are over, including these Black Friday sales under $50 that would make great gifts.

Build my custom Keychron keyboard for $24 less than I did

Keychron V6 Carbon Black Barebones Keyboard: $69

Keychron V6 Carbon Black Barebones Keyboard: $69 $55 @ Keychron

I was looking for an affordable dupe for Keychron's Q6 Pro, and this V6 Barebones keyboard frame was my first step in the process. It's a full-size keyboard frame that arrives assembled aside from the keycaps and switches that you'll need to buy separately. It's wired, RGB backlit, and impressively heavy and sturdy for the price. You can grab the Carbon Black color I bought or opt for the Frosted Black (translucent) color instead during Black Friday for $14 savings.

View Deal
Keychron K Pro Banana Switches: $16

Keychron K Pro Banana Switches: $16 $12 @ Keychron

I had the chance to try these K Pro Banana switches while reviewing a Keychron keyboard, and I instantly fell in love. These switches are factory pre-lubed and feature a dustproof wall design to keep dust and moisture out. The K Pro Banana switches (and the K Pro Mint switches, which are on my wishlist) have an early tactile bump that gives you instant feedback. I'm already a fast typer, but my typing speed improved to over 100 wpm with these switches.

View Deal
Keychron Double Shot KSA PBT Keycaps: $35

Keychron Double Shot KSA PBT Keycaps: $35 $28 @ Keychron

I bought the Dark Gray and White Smoke color scheme, but it's sold out right now. My next favorite option is the Light Gray and White set, which features mainly white and light gray keycaps with a red keycap for the Escape and Enter keys. These keycaps are curved ergonomically, oil-resistant, and aesthetically pleasing.  

View Deal
Category
Arrow
Arrow
Back to Ultrabook Laptops
Brand
Arrow
Processor
Arrow
RAM
Arrow
Storage Size
Arrow
Screen Size
Arrow
Colour
Arrow
Condition
Arrow
Price
Arrow
Any Price
Showing 10 of 372 deals
Filters
Arrow
Apple MacBook Air M2 2022
(13.6-inch 256GB)
Our Review
1
MacBook Air 13.6" Laptop -...
Best Buy
$1,099
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
(14-inch 1TB)
Our Review
2
Acer Swift 5 Intel Evo Thin &...
Amazon
$1,549.99
View Deal
Lenovo Yoga 9i Gen 8
(14-inch)
Our Review
3
Yoga 9i (14” Intel) - Storm...
Lenovo USA
$1,700
View Deal
Recommended Retail...
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
Our Review
4
HP Dragonfly Pro Chromebook
HP (US)
View Deal
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga (Gen 7)
(14-inch 256GB)
Our Review
5
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Yoga Gen 6...
Walmart
$2,019
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
6
Surface Laptop Studio for...
Microsoft US
$1,619.99
View Deal
Acer Swift 5 (2022)
Our Review
7
Acer Swift 5 (2022)...
Acer
View Deal
HP Envy 16
(512GB SSD)
Our Review
8
HP 16" ENVY 16-h1010nr...
BHPhoto
View Deal
Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch (2023)
(14-inch)
Our Review
9
Apple 14-inch MacBook Pro -...
Apple
View Deal
Microsoft Surface Laptop Studio
Our Review
10
Microsoft Surface Laptop...
Target
$1,799.99
View Deal
Load more deals
Sarah Chaney