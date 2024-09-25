Don't wait for Prime Big Deal Days! Samsung monitors are up to $700 off right now

Whether you're a creative editor looking to upgrade your display for work or someone who wants to appreciate the latest movies in glorious 4K and HDR, these Samsung ViewFinity monitor deals should catch your eye.

The star of the show is undoubtedly $700 off the 27" ViewFinity S9 . Forget 4K; this is a 5K display that's ideal for heavy users of creative editing programs like Photoshop. It has stunning color accuracy and a matte display to keep glaring lights from bothering you while you work. It's also down to nearly half price, which has certainly brightened our day.

If $900 is still too much for you to spend on a monitor, some cheaper options still spark joy. The ViewFinity S70D is down to just $279 — a saving of $80 — and it still offers excellent 4K visuals and color accuracy. Apple users can also make the most of the ViewFinity S80TB, which comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports so you can hook up your MacBook. The ViewFinity S80TB is currently down to $479 , a tasty $100 discount. If you're a Windows user, the regular version is sold out on the Samsung website, but you can still save $28 on the ViewFinity S8 over at Amazon.

Finally, the ViewFinity S65VC offers something different with its 34-inch ultrawide display. It offers stunning QHD visuals for movies and gaming, and more importantly, you'll never get annoyed at the split between your monitors again. Just be warned: once you go ultrawide, you can't go back. The Samsung ViewFinity S65VC is currently on sale for $549 , which is a discount of $150 vs. the usual price.

If you want to upgrade more than just your monitor, you're in luck. Amazon's Prime Big Deal Day is just around the corner, so watch our Amazon October Prime Day laptop deals page for all the best offers.

5 best Samsung ViewFinity monitor deals

27" ViewFinity S9: $1599 $899 @ Samsung

Save $700 on this gorgeous 5K display from Samsung that’s absolutely perfect for creative workloads. With DCI-P3 99% color gamut and 600 nits of brightness, the S9 has a matte display to reduce interference from light reflections and it’s also “Pantone Validated” so you know it’s going to be extremely color accurate. Features: 27-inch 5K (5,120 x 2,880) IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR, 600 nits brightness.

27" ViewFinity S70D: $349 $279 @ Samsung

If you’re looking for a color accurate display on a budget, then the ViewFinity S7 packs a serious punch at a friendly price. It’s a 27-inch 4K HDR10 display that still manages to cover 99% of the sRGB spectrum. Sure, it falls a fraction short of the S9’s performance, but it does it for less than a third of the cost. As long as the lower maximum brightness isn’t an issue for you, we think this is a real steal. Features: 27-inch 5K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, 280 nits brightness.

34" ViewFinity S65VC: $699 $549 @ Samsung

OK I can’t do this anymore…. I’m an ultrawide monitor user, and you should be too! There’s nothing quite as immersive as a beautiful curved display, and this Samsung model is a fantastic entry point into the ultrawide life with a $150 discount. It has a gorgeous 21:9 Ultra-WQHD display that makes movies look stunning, while AMD FreeSync and the100Hz refresh rate means it’s a solid choice for gamers too. Features: 34-inch Ultra-WQHD (3,440 x 1,440) VA display, 100 Hz refresh rate, 21:9 aspect ratio, 350 nits brightness.

27" Viewfinity S80TB: $579 $479 @ Samsung

Apple computers and creative workloads are a match made in heaven, so it makes sense to snag a monitor that’s designed to compliment your MacBook. Enter the Viewfinity S80TB, which comes with two Thunderbolt 4 ports to connect your devices through. You can even use the spare ports to chain two of these 4K monitors together for a dual display setup. Features: 27-inch 5K (3,840 x 2,160) IPS display, 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10, 350 nits brightness.