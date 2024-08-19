5 Dell monitor deals in time for back-to-school shopping

Nothing beats looking at digital content on a big screen. Dell has a monitor to suit your needs, whether you have a laptop or desktop. We chose five excellent monitors across a range of design styles and panel technologies. That means document warriors, content creators, and gamers will find a fit here.

Four of the five monitors also offer an extra 10% savings, which stacks with Dell's ongoing sale. Use code SAVE10 to get more off select monitors and PCs through August 26 at 7:00 AM CST.

For example, the Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor U4924DW shaves $80 off its regular price. We reviewed this model's smaller, 40-inch sibling earlier this year and loved its high color gamut and copious set of charging ports for other devices. We gave that model 3.5 stars, largely because of its price and because it wasn't much of an upgrade over the previous generation of 40-inch models. This model has fewer ports by a hair and lacks Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, but it also has a much larger, immersive curved screen at a lower price. Get it now for $1,279, down from $1,359.

If you're looking for something less desk-consuming, the Dell 24 Monitor S2425H delivers Full HD 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution with 2 HDMI 1.4 ports and dual integrated 5W speakers for just $89, a $30 discount with the SAVE10 code. This model only has a tilt adjustment; if you want both height and tilt adjustments, consider the S2425HS for $107 with the coupon code.

Meanwhile, gamers can appreciate the brilliant QD-OLED images, and the fast refresh rates of the Alienware monitors on sale. The Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED AQ3423DW is on sale for $899, down from $1,099 with coupon code SAVE10. The smaller Alienware 27 360Hz QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW2725DF also drops $180 to $719 with the coupon code, and it more than doubles the refresh rate over its larger, curved sibling.

While most of these deals are at Dell, one is even better at Amazon right now. If these don't sound like your tea, Dell has a wide selection of monitors on sale, and some models have an extra 10% discount with code SAVE10.

5 Dell monitor deals

Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor U4924DW: $1,359 $1,279 @ Dell Save $80 on this curved USB-C monitor with a sharp IPS panel. The Dell UltraSharp 49 Curved USB-C Hub Monitor U4924DW has ports aplenty, even though it lacks Thunderbolt 4 connectivity, as found on some other monitor size options in the line. It has a tremendous, immersive curved screen with 100% sRGB and 98% DCI-P3 color. Features: 49" dual QHD 5120 x 1440 display, IPS Black, 60 Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time, height, swivel, tilt, 100% Rec 709, 100% sRGB, 98% DCI-P3, 98% P3, 350 cd/m2, 90W USB-C hub, 2 x HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DisplayPort 1.4 (HDCP 2.2), USB-C/DisplayPort 1.4 Alt Mode with Power Delivery (power up to 90W), USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 upstream, 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2 downstream, 2 x USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 downstream (power up to 15W), USB 3.2 Gen 2 downstream with Battery Charging 1.2, audio line-out, network

Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor S3221QS: $359 $251 @ Dell with code SAVE10

If you want the immersive feel of a curved screen but also don't have the space for a ginormous 49-inch model as above, then this Dell 32 Curved 4K UHD Monitor S3221QS can fit the bill. This 32-inch model has a gentle curve to its 4K 3,840 x 2,160 at 60 Hz screen. It has stereo speakers and height and tilt adjustments, useful for finding the right ergonomic angle. It is TÜV-certified monitor to reduce blue light emissions, and it has AMD FreeSync technology for tear-free gaming. It's on sale at Dell for $108 off its regular price. Features: 32" 4K 3840 x 2160 display, VA, 60 Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, AMD FreeSync, blue light reduction, dual 5W speakers, 99% sRGB and 90% DCI-P3 Hz, 300 cd/m2 brightness, USB 3.0 hub, 2 x HDMI (HDCP 2.2), DisplayPort 1.2, audio line-out, USB 3.0 upstream, USB 3.0 downstream, USB 3.0 downstream Price check: Amazon $279

Dell 24 Monitor S2425H: $119 $89 @ Dell with code SAVE10

Save $20 on the Dell 24 Monitor S2425H. This no-frills monitor provides 1,920 x 1,080 pixel resolution with 2 HDMI (HDCP 1.4) ports and dual integrated 5W speakers. This model only has a tilt adjustment; if you want both height and tilt adjustments, consider the similar S2425HS for $107. Features: 23.8" 1920 x 1080 display, IPS, 100 Hz refresh rate, 8ms response time, blue light reduction, dual 5W speakers, 250 cd/m2, 2 x HDMI (HDCP 1.4) More adjustable option: Dell 24 Monitor S2425HS for $107 ($32 off with code SAVE10)

Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DW: $1099 $899 @ Dell with coupon SAVE10

Stack coupon code Save10 onto the sale price for the Alienware 34 Curved QD-OLED Gaming Monitor AW3423DW and save a total of $200 over the regular price of $1,099. That makes this tremendous option for gaming, with a wide color gamut and immersive curvature. Features: 34.18" WQHD 3440 x 1440 display, QD-OLED, 175 Hz refresh rate via DisplayPort (100 Hz via HDMI), 0.1ms response time, 250 cd/m2Nvidia G-Sync Ultimate, 149% sRGB (CIE 1931),USB 3.2 Gen 1 hub, 99.3% DCI-P3, blue light reduction, height, swivel, tilt, slant, 2 x HDMI 2, DisplayPort 1.4, 4x SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) downstream, 1 X SuperSpeed USB 5 Gbps (USB 3.2 Gen1) upstream, audio line-out, headphone-out Price check: Amazon $987