7 best Amazon Prime Day Corsair deals for great gaming accessories

Deals lovers have once again found themselves overwhelmed within the season of great discounts, as Amazon's October Prime Day is here. And if you're on the lookout for Corsair deals in particular, we've got you covered. You won't want to miss some of these, as Prime October ends tomorrow at 3 am ET.

PC makers, Best Buy, Walmart and other competitors are staging their own October Prime Day alternative sales. Shop month-long Black Friday-like deals during Best Buy's Holiday Sneak Peak (ends Oct. 31), Walmart's Holiday Kickoff (ends Oct.12), and Newegg's FantasTech Sale II (Oct. 13).

To get access to Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Amazon Prime. Not only is it free for the first 30 days, but you can cancel or pause your membership any time.

Best Corsair Prime Day deals

Corsair M65 RGB: Was $79 now $130 @ Amazon

Now save $51 off in this great Corsair deal, offering an excellent wireless Bluetooth or USB mouse with a native 26,000 DPI and 650 inches per second tracking. It features six removable weights and can weigh anywhere between 110 to 128 grams depending on your preference.

Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB: Was $80 now $60 @ Amazon

Save $20 on this wireless Bluetooth mouse with 18,000 DPI, full programmable buttons, and rated to last more than 50 million clicks. Its ten programmable buttons include left click, right click, middle click, two beneath the mouse wheel, and five on the side.

Corsair RM750x 80 Plus Gold: Was $140 now $110 @ Amazon

Amazon is taking $30 off one of its 80 Plus Gold power supplies with 750 output wattage. Its connector type is ATX, and if you need something that isn't too expensive but outputs a decent amount of power for low-to-midrange machines, this is a good choice.

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE: Was $100 now $80 @ Amazon

The Corsair Dark Core is receiving $20 off on Amazon right now. Featuring 18,000 DPI at low power consumption with USB-C connection, programmable butons, and LED lights.

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: Was $150 now $113 @ Amazon

This Corsair wireless headset featuring Dolby Atmos is now $37 off in this great Prime Day deal. Not only does it feature a frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz, but it also has low latency, high-quality audio with Slipstream Wireless.

Corsair M65 Gaming Mouse: Was $130 now $100 @ Amazon

This Corsair gaming mouse is now $30 off in this great Prime Day deal, providing sub-1ms wireless speeds, 26,000 DPI optical sensor, and eight programmable buttons.