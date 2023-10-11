7 best Amazon Prime Day Corsair deals for great gaming accessories

Here are the steepest Corsair discounts on Amazon Prime Day

Corsair Prime Day
(Image credit: Corsair)

Deals lovers have once again found themselves overwhelmed within the season of great discounts, as Amazon's October Prime Day is here. And if you're on the lookout for Corsair deals in particular, we've got you covered. You won't want to miss some of these, as Prime October ends tomorrow at 3 am ET.

PC makers, Best Buy, Walmart and other competitors are staging their own October Prime Day alternative sales. Shop month-long Black Friday-like deals during Best Buy's Holiday Sneak Peak (ends Oct. 31), Walmart's Holiday Kickoff (ends Oct.12), and Newegg's FantasTech Sale II (Oct. 13).

To get access to Prime Day deals, you'll need to join Amazon Prime. Not only is it free for the first 30 days, but you can cancel or pause your membership any time. 

Best Corsair Prime Day deals

Corsair M65 RGB: Was $79 now $130 @ Amazon

Corsair M65 RGB: Was $79 now $130 @ Amazon
Now save $51 off in this great Corsair deal, offering an excellent wireless Bluetooth or USB mouse with a native 26,000 DPI and 650 inches per second tracking. It features six removable weights and can weigh anywhere between 110 to 128 grams depending on your preference.

View Deal
Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB: Was $80 now $60 @ Amazon

Corsair Ironclaw Wireless RGB: Was $80 now $60 @ Amazon
Save $20 on this wireless Bluetooth mouse with 18,000 DPI, full programmable buttons, and rated to last more than 50 million clicks. Its ten programmable buttons include left click, right click, middle click, two beneath the mouse wheel, and five on the side.

View Deal
Corsair RM750x 80 Plus Gold: Was $140 now $110 @ Amazon

Corsair RM750x 80 Plus Gold: Was $140 now $110 @ Amazon
Amazon is taking $30 off one of its 80 Plus Gold power supplies with 750 output wattage. Its connector type is ATX, and if you need something that isn't too expensive but outputs a decent amount of power for low-to-midrange machines, this is a good choice.

View Deal
Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE: Was $100 now $80 @ Amazon

Corsair Dark Core RGB Pro SE: Was $100 now $80 @ Amazon
The Corsair Dark Core is receiving $20 off on Amazon right now. Featuring 18,000 DPI at low power consumption with USB-C connection, programmable butons, and LED lights.

View Deal
Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: Was $150 now $113 @ Amazon

Corsair HS80 RGB Wireless: Was $150 now $113 @ Amazon
This Corsair wireless headset featuring Dolby Atmos is now $37 off in this great Prime Day deal. Not only does it feature a frequency range of 20Hz to 40,000Hz, but it also has low latency, high-quality audio with Slipstream Wireless.

View Deal
Corsair M65 Gaming Mouse: Was $130 now $100 @ Amazon

Corsair M65 Gaming Mouse: Was $130 now $100 @ Amazon
This Corsair gaming mouse is now $30 off in this great Prime Day deal, providing sub-1ms wireless speeds, 26,000 DPI optical sensor, and eight programmable buttons.

View Deal
Corsair Virtuoso Wireless: Was $270 now $200 @ Amazon

Corsair Virtuoso Wireless: Was $270 now $200 @ Amazon
This Corsair headset is $70 off in this Prime Day, compatible with PC, Mac, PS5, PS4, and Nintendo Switch, allowing for immersive high-quality sound no matter what game you're playing. This is undeniably a higher-end headset, but it could be worth it for those who only want the best.

View Deal
Momo Tabari
Momo Tabari
Contributing Writer

Self-described art critic and unabashedly pretentious, Momo finds joy in impassioned ramblings about her closeness to video games. She has a bachelor’s degree in Journalism & Media Studies from Brooklyn College and five years of experience in entertainment journalism. Momo is a stalwart defender of the importance found in subjectivity and spends most days overwhelmed with excitement for the past, present and future of gaming. When she isn't writing or playing Dark Souls, she can be found eating chicken fettuccine alfredo and watching anime.

