Prime Day ends today: Level up your audio with 3 SteelSeries gaming headset deals — up to $80 off!
Spot the enemy from their footsteps alone
There is an ocean of gaming laptop deals on Prime Day, and while you may pick one up, their speakers aren't the greatest (more often than not). So it would be best if you thought about picking up a gaming headset, and this collection of SteelSeries gaming headsets is a great choice.
Want a quality gaming headset at an affordable price? Check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P for $134 at Amazon. This one is $45 off, and it works for PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, and Mobile.
Feel like getting exclusive? You can get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition for $159 at SteelSeries. That's $40 off. It offers the same great features as the Nova 7P and works for PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, and Mobile.
Want the best? See the SteelSeries Arctis Pro for $198 at Amazon. That's a whopping $80 off. The big difference between the Pro and the previous models is that it features a dedicated 2.4GHz Wireless mixer, which lets you adjust audio settings on the fly.
Here's a better look at the best SteelSeries gaming headset deals on Prime Day.
Today's best SteelSeries headset deals
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P: $179 $134 @ Amazon
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is the latest model from SteelSeries, upgraded from the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+. While we haven't reviewed the Nova model, we had some hands-on time with it and can attest to its solid gaming audio, comfortable ear cups, and premium aluminum design.
Features: Works with PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, Mobile | Type-C dongle | 38+ hour battery life | Retractable microphone | 40 mm Neodymium drivers
SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition: $199 $159 @ SteelSeries
The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Dragon Edition is practically the same as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P, except it features a limited edition design for the Year of the Dragon. We compliment it for its solid gaming audio, comfortable ear cups, and premium aluminum design.
Features: Works with PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, Mobile | Type-C dongle | 38+ hour battery life | Retractable microphone | 40 mm Neodymium drivers
SteelSeries Arctis Pro: $279 $198 @ Amazon
Technically, the SteelSeries Arctis Pro is an older model but still supports one of the best audio systems in the gaming headset category. Powerful audio, uber comfort, and a convenient mixer make for an incredible combination for the gamer looking for a premium audio solution.
Features: Works with PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, Mobile | Lossless Wireless Mixer | Hot-swappable batteries, each with 20 hours of battery life | Retractable microphone | 40 mm Neodymium drivers (with 10–40,000 Hz frequency for a more expansive sound stage) | DTS Headphone:X v2.0 surround sound
