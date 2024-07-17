Prime Day ends today: Level up your audio with 3 SteelSeries gaming headset deals — up to $80 off!

There is an ocean of gaming laptop deals on Prime Day, and while you may pick one up, their speakers aren't the greatest (more often than not). So it would be best if you thought about picking up a gaming headset, and this collection of SteelSeries gaming headsets is a great choice.

Want a quality gaming headset at an affordable price? Check out the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P for $134 at Amazon. This one is $45 off, and it works for PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, and Mobile.

Feel like getting exclusive? You can get the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition for $159 at SteelSeries. That's $40 off. It offers the same great features as the Nova 7P and works for PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, and Mobile.

Want the best? See the SteelSeries Arctis Pro for $198 at Amazon. That's a whopping $80 off. The big difference between the Pro and the previous models is that it features a dedicated 2.4GHz Wireless mixer, which lets you adjust audio settings on the fly.

Here's a better look at the best SteelSeries gaming headset deals on Prime Day.

Today's best SteelSeries headset deals

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P: $179 $134 @ Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P is the latest model from SteelSeries, upgraded from the SteelSeries Arctis 7P+. While we haven't reviewed the Nova model, we had some hands-on time with it and can attest to its solid gaming audio, comfortable ear cups, and premium aluminum design. Features: Works with PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, Mobile | Type-C dongle | 38+ hour battery life | Retractable microphone | 40 mm Neodymium drivers

SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7 Dragon Edition: $199 $159 @ SteelSeries

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Dragon Edition is practically the same as the SteelSeries Arctis Nova 7P, except it features a limited edition design for the Year of the Dragon. We compliment it for its solid gaming audio, comfortable ear cups, and premium aluminum design. Features: Works with PlayStation, PC, Switch, VR, Mobile | Type-C dongle | 38+ hour battery life | Retractable microphone | 40 mm Neodymium drivers