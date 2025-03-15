Forget Steam's spring sale, here are 7 CDKeys deals that are cheaper

I love Steam, but I love getting the best deal possible on new games even more. So, this year, I'm skipping the Steam Spring Sale to pick up some new games on CDKeys instead.

You're missing out on great deals if you haven't used CDKeys before. This is my go-to shop for finding the best discounts on PC games. I've gotten everything from Monster Hunter Wilds to a slew of older games and indie titles on CDKeys for significantly less than they cost on Steam. That's incredibly convenient considering most games on CDKeys are redeemable on Steam, so you get the best of both worlds.

CDKeys has fantastic discounts on many games right now, including some that beat Steam's Spring Sale discounts. I found seven of the best discounts CDKeys is offering this weekend, but you can also check out their full current selection of deals if there's a specific title you're looking for.

was $59 now $34 at CDKeys Save $25 on Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut edition with this deal from CDKeys. Venture into the complete Ghost of Tsushima experience with the Director's Cut edition and forge your own path through this open-world action adventure set in 13th century Japan. Price check: $40 on Steam

was $64 now $20 at CDKeys Save $44 on Total War: WARHAMMER III with this deal from CDKeys. Rally your forces and step into the Realm of Chaos, a dimension of mind-bending horror where the very fate of the world will be decided, in the cataclysmic conclusion to the Total War: WARHAMMER trilogy. Price check: $23 on Steam

was $77 now $37 at CDKeys Save $40 on Silent Hill 2 with this deal from CDKeys. Experience the world of Silent Hill like never before with ray tracing and other cutting-edge technical enhancements that make Silent Hill 2 the ultimate psychological horror experience. Price check: $49 on Steam

was $116 now $15 at CDKeys Score an incredible $101 off on Red Dead Redemption 2 (Ultimate Edition) with this deal from CDKeys! Travel back to 1899 and live the Wild West adventure of your dreams in RDR2. The Ultimate Edition includes a slew of bonuses like extra missions and cosmetics to get the complete experience in this action-packed open world hit. Price check: $20 on Steam

was $49 now $23 at CDKeys Save $26 on Frostpunk 2 with this deal from CDKeys. If you've ever wanted to run a city in a freezing dystopian world, now's your chance. Frostpunk 2 takes the city-survival genre to a whole new level with conflicting problems to balance and faction rivalries to manage, either in story mode or an endless utopia builder. Price check: $31 on Steam

was $39 now $26 at CDKeys Save $13 on Helldivers 2 at CDKeys. Launched on February 8, 2024, Helldivers 2 is one of Laptop Mag's favorite games. Our Helldivers 2 review found it a fun galactic war and rated it 4.5 out of 5 stars. We enjoyed this game so much that we gave it our Editor's Choice Award. Helldivers 2 is a must-buy if you find frantic, fun co-op gameplay and rewarding progression appealing. Price check: $32 on Steam