Don't buy a cheap gaming laptop for Cyber Monday! Asus ROG Ally is a better choice at its all-time low price!
The Asus ROG Ally is a gaming laptop in disguise
The clock is running out on Cyber Monday, but we've got some buzzer beater deals coming in at the last minute. The Asus ROG Ally quickly became one of our gaming laptop reviewer's favorite gaming "laptop" when she got it in for review earlier this year and now it is available at its all-time low price.
This Best Buy Black Friday sale offers the Asus ROG Ally Z1 Extreme for just $599, that's typically the price for the standard Asus ROG Ally, which is down to $449. If you can afford it, opt for the Z1 Extreme model, the added performance is worth it.
If you are a Nintendo Switch fan or an avid PC gamer that's envious of the portability of the Switch, the Asus ROG Ally is the gaming handheld that you've been dreaming about.
Cyber Monday Asus ROG Ally deal
Asus ROG Ally: Asus ROG Ally Extreme $699 $599 @ Best Buy
Overview: The Asus ROG Ally is arguably the best gaming 'laptop' for its price.
Features: 7-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, 100% sRGB color gamut, 500-nit peak brightness, Gorilla Glass DXC/Victus protected, IPS touch screen display. Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. ROG intelligent cooling. Windows 11 Home. AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU with RDNA3 graphics. 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Up to 2 hours of gaming life, 6.8 hours of video playback.
Release date: June. 2023
Price check: Asus $599
Cheaper option: $449 @ Best Buy
More expensive alternative: Lenovo Legion Go $699 @ Best Buy
Price history: This deal is the lowest price ever for the ROG Ally.
Reviews: Across our most popular brands we agree that while the ROG Ally wasn't quite the Steam Deck killer we had hoped for, it remains a top-tier option for gaming on the go.
Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★
Buy it if: You want on-the-go access to all of your gaming libraries across Steam, Epic Games, Xbox, etc. right out of the box on a bright, colorful display.
Don't buy it if: If you're not one for on-the-go gaming, this is a lot of money to spend on a device you might not make full use of.
Stay in the know with Laptop Mag
Get our in-depth reviews, helpful tips, great deals, and the biggest news stories delivered to your inbox.
Sean Riley has been covering tech professionally for over a decade now. Most of that time was as a freelancer covering varied topics including phones, wearables, tablets, smart home devices, laptops, AR, VR, mobile payments, fintech, and more. Sean is the resident mobile expert at Laptop Mag, specializing in phones and wearables, you'll find plenty of news, reviews, how-to, and opinion pieces on these subjects from him here. But Laptop Mag has also proven a perfect fit for that broad range of interests with reviews and news on the latest laptops, VR games, and computer accessories along with coverage on everything from NFTs to cybersecurity and more.
- Rami TabariEditor
Most Popular
By Sean Riley
By Rami Tabari