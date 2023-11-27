Don't buy a cheap gaming laptop for Cyber Monday! Asus ROG Ally is a better choice at its all-time low price!

Asus ROG Ally: Asus ROG Ally Extreme $699 $599 @ Best Buy

Overview: The Asus ROG Ally is arguably the best gaming 'laptop' for its price.

Features: 7-inch Full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, 7ms response time, 100% sRGB color gamut, 500-nit peak brightness, Gorilla Glass DXC/Victus protected, IPS touch screen display. Smart Amp, Dolby Atmos stereo speakers. ROG intelligent cooling. Windows 11 Home. AMD Ryzen Z1 Extreme APU with RDNA3 graphics. 16GB LPDDR5 RAM. 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD. Up to 2 hours of gaming life, 6.8 hours of video playback.

Release date: June. 2023

Price check: Asus $599

Cheaper option: $449 @ Best Buy

More expensive alternative: Lenovo Legion Go $699 @ Best Buy

Price history: This deal is the lowest price ever for the ROG Ally.

Reviews: Across our most popular brands we agree that while the ROG Ally wasn't quite the Steam Deck killer we had hoped for, it remains a top-tier option for gaming on the go.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★ | Tom's Guide: ★★★½ | T3: ★★★★

Buy it if: You want on-the-go access to all of your gaming libraries across Steam, Epic Games, Xbox, etc. right out of the box on a bright, colorful display.

Don't buy it if: If you're not one for on-the-go gaming, this is a lot of money to spend on a device you might not make full use of.