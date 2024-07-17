Nintendo is notoriously bad at discounting its games — here are 9 Switch games that are actually great deals during Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is here, which normally means huge discounts on some of the biggest games and tech. Unfortunately, Nintendo Switch titles can be notorious for their lack of actual discounts while a deals season is underway. If you're like me, it's immensely frustrating to see some of the company's biggest titles remain near full price years upon years into their existence.

Just look at titles like Super Marios Bros Wonder for $56.99 at Amazon, Super Smash Bros Ultimate for $54.99, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons for $54.99, all of which are discounted by $5 or less. Considering some of these games are many years old, it's sometimes shocking how little Nintendo cares to discount its game titles.

As a result, this list is exclusively focused on titles that actually give you great discounts on Nintendo Switch titles. We're not going to allow anything in here that's only discounted by $10 or less, and excluding one exception, everything here is at least discounted by $20.

Best Nintendo Switch game deals today

Sonic Superstars: $59 $22 @ Amazon

Save $37 on Sonic Superstars, the latest 2D side-scrolling game in the franchise featuring four-player local co-op for a jolly time with friends. Play as Sonic, Knuckles, Tails, or Amy and see how your different abilities allow you to explore and traverse the world in unique ways.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: $59 $39 @ Best Buy

Save $20 on Pokémon Legends: Arceus at Best Buy for a limited time. A must-have for Pokemon fans, Pokémon Legends: Arceus combines RPG with action gameplay. Your journey takes you through the glorious Hisui region where you embark on missions to study, and catch various species of Pokémon.

Immortals Fenyx Rising: $29 $9 @ Best Buy

Immortals Fenyx Rising is now heavily discounted down to just $9.99 during Prime Day, taking away $20 from its original price. As someone who played this game and reviewed it at launch, I was pretty impressed by its puzzles, combat, and world, all of which immersed and kept me invested as I explored its playground.

Mario Strikers: Battle League: $59 $39 @ Best Buy

Mario Strikers: Battle League, the latest legendary entry in the Nintendo soccer game franchise, is $20 off during Prime Day and makes for a great purchase for those who want a nice, fun family game. It features classic Mario characters like Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Rosalina, Toad, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, Waluigi, Shy Guy, Daisy, Pauline, Diddy Kong, Bowser Jr., and Birdo.

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword: $59 $39 @ Best Buy

While you might have mixed feelings about spending this much money on a game that launched back on Wii, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword is now $20 off during Prime Day. It's far from the most beloved title in the franchise by most, but it's still a great game to play if you want to re-explore its world and enjoy its heavily focused motion control gameplay once again.

Super Mario Maker 2: $59 $39 @ Best Buy

Super Mario Maker 2 is a legendary game to play if you're even remotely a fan of 2D Mario titles. It features a practically endlessly collection of fan-made Mario levels to enjoy. And if you have a creative side to you, you can create your own 2D Mario levels and go as far as you'd like in perfecting your own little adventure.

Super Mario RPG: $59 $39 @ Amazon

Super Mario RPG is a remake of the N64 classic, and it's currently $20 off. If you were looking for an excuse to return to this iconic moment in history, or even play it for the first time, now's your chance to experience Mario's first adventure into the RPG genre.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown: $49 $29 @ Amazon

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown came out and took the world by storm, solidfying itself as one of the best 2D Metroidvanias you could play. It received phenomenal critical scores and is now $20 off during this discount. If you're a fan of titles like Metroid, Castlevania, Hollow Knight, Dead Cells, Ori and the Blind Forest, and other similar games, we absolutely recommend giving this a try.