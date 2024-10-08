5 huge Logitech deals for big savings on gaming gear during October Prime Day

Amazon's October Prime Big Deals Day sale gives an opportunity to save money across a wide range of categories. In Logitech's case, a full array of gaming peripherals are on sale, with the biggest discounts on the company's premium gear.

For example, the Logitech G29 Driving Force racing wheel and pedals is down to $199, a savings of $100 over the usual $299 price. The Logitech G735 gaming headset is on sale for $159, a savings of $70 over the regular $229 price. And the Logitech PRO X 60 wireless gaming keyboard is on sale for $139 -- $40 less than the usual $179 price.

Even the venerable Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920 gets a deep discount, dropping to $49 from its usual $99.

Read on for our picks of the top 5 Logitech deals during Amazon Prime Big Deals Day, on sale October 8 and 9.

Top 5 deals on Logitech gaming gear during October Prime Day

Logitech G502 X gaming mouse: $79 $49 @ Amazon

Save $30 on the Logitech G502 X wired gaming mouse during October Prime Day. Highlights: This lightweight wired gaming mouse builds on Logitech's G502 design, and now uses Logitech's hybrid optical-mechanical Lightforce switch technology for crisp responses and fast speed. The DPI-shift button gets an update so you can reverse its location to match your grip preferences. And the scroll wheel now has fast free spin and precision modes for ratcheting, and even has left-right tilting for further customization.

Logitech G PRO X 60 Lightspeed wireless gaming keyboard: $179 $139 @ Amazon

Snag this wireless gaming keyboard from Logitech for $40 off during Amazon's October Prime Day. Highlights: The Logitech G PRO X 60 Lightspeed wireless gaming keyboard has a compact 60% design, which means you don't need tons of space on your desk -- and you don't get a number keypad. The design targets esports gamers, but it works well across gaming genres . It has game mode and media controls (including volume roller), and you can personalize its use and look with custom key functions via Keycontrol and custom lighting via Lightsync RGB backlit keys. The GX optical switches provide faster actuation. The keyboard comes in linear, but also has tactile switches (sale price may vary). Works with Bluetooth wireless and USB via included Lightspeed adapter.

Logitech G735 wireless gaming headset: $229 $159 @ Amazon This mid-range wireless gaming headset that delivers comfort, function, and custom RGB lighting gets a $70 discount during Amazon Prime Big Deals Day. Features: Customizable Lightsync RGB lighting, Bluetooth and 3.5mm connectivity, detachable microphone boom, works with PC, mobile devices with Bluetooth, available in white.

Logitech HD Pro Webcam C920: $99 $49 @ Amazon

Get 50% off this venerable 1080p wide-angle webcam from Logitech. Features: CMOS sensor, full HD 1080p30fps video calling and recording (up to 1920 x 1080), 5 foot cable, dual stereo microphones with automatic noise reduction, automatic low light correction, tripod mount, integrated universal laptop clip.