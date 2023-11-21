Black Friday Xbox Series X deal: Save $50 and get a $75 Target gift card too

It's been three years since the Xbox Series X launched, and its gaming performance is still just as impressive. During Black Friday, this powerful console is discounted to its lowest price ever.

The Xbox Series X is $449 during Black Friday, saving you $50 — but that's not all. When you buy the Xbox Series X through Target, you'll receive a $75 Target gift card on top of the $50 savings. That's a total of $125 in savings if you spend the $75 Target gift card on groceries or other useful items you were planning on buying anyway.

Target is running the same great Black Friday deal on the Xbox Series X Diablo IV bundle. You'll pay $449 (saving $50) and get a $75 Target gift card along with a free downloadable copy of Diablo IV.

