Best Black Friday game controller deals for PS5, Xbox, Nintendo, and PC

From Black Friday to Cyber Monday, we've tracked the best deals on game controllers across the net. From Nintendo to Xbox you can save big on Joy-Con alternatives and Elite premium controllers!

Our favorite deal right now? How about the Sony DualSense Controller for $49 at Amazon? That's less than the cost of most standard controllers, even Microsofts! Which, by the way is also on sale, you can grab the Xbox Wireless Controller for just $59 — and the ultra premium gaming experience of the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller for only $95!

Check out the deals below and find your new favorite controller for a price that can't be beat!

Sony PS5 DualSense Controller: $74 $49 @ Amazon

Save $25 on the Sony PS5 DualSense Wireless Controller. It features dual analog sticks, a d-pad, and game buttons. There's also a built-in mono speaker, mic array and six-axis motion sensor system incorporated into its design. Walmarthas it for the same price.

Black Friday game controller deals: Save big on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC peripherals!

Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2: $139 $95 @ Walmart

Save $44 on the Xbox Elite Series 2 Controller. This controller lasts up to 40 hours on a single charge and has Impulse Triggers and adjustable tension thumb grips. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and Windows 10 PCs. Price check: Best Buy $95 w/ membership |Target $95 |

Luna Wireless Controller: $69 $39 @ Amazon

Amazon's Luna Wireless Controller is $30 off right now. The Luna is a high-performance controller designed to provide an ideal playing experience on Luna, Amazon's new cloud gaming service. Luna Controller is the best connection between Luna gamers and their games.

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controller (Stormcloud Vapor): $69 $59 @ Amazon

Amazon knocks $10 off the Special Edition Xbox Wireless Controller in (Stormcloud Vapor). It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One. Price check: Best Buy $59 w/ membership | Walmart $63 | Microsoft $59

Microsoft Xbox Wireless Controllers: from $49 @ Microsoft Store

Save up to $20 on the Xbox Wireless Controller, prices start from $49. It features triggers and bumpers and Hybrid D-pad. Button mapping and improved responsiveness of dynamic latency input elevate your gameplay. It works with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

Hori Nintendo Switch Split Pad: $49 $32 @ Amazon

Find the Nintendo Joy Cons a little slim without much to hold onto when playing? That's where Hori's Joy Con replacements come in — featuring a better, more ergonomic construction for long handheld sessions.

Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone (Lightning): $99 $69 @ Amazon Save $30 on the BACKBONE One controller for mobile gaming on iPhone. The Backbone One for iPhone is highly reviewed, with most people noting how well the gaming controller fits in hand (as long as you don’t have a case on your iPhone) and how intuitive the mobile app is. It's equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack, tactile buttons, clickable thumbsticks, and a low-latency wired connection.