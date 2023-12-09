9 Nintendo Switch accessory deals that make fantastic holiday gifts

People love the Nintendo Switch because of its innovative design that lets you quickly switch between handheld mode and TV mode. Official Nintendo products for the Switch (besides games) are rarely discounted. However, there are usually a few great deals during the holidays on third-party Switch accessories, some of which are even officially licensed by Nintendo or from Nintendo directly.

We've rounded up 9 Switch accessories that will complete your Switch setup or make you an incredible gift-giver this holiday season. From a new set of Joy-Cons to a convenient carrying case or a wireless PowerA controller, there's something on this list for every Switch lover.

Be sure to also check out our best Switch deals if you're looking for a new Switch console to go along with these accessories.

The best Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Set: $79 $64 @ Costco It's rare to find a set of new Joy-Cons on sale, but right now, you can find them at Costco for only $64. That's $15 less than retail price! There are three different color combos to choose from: Pink/Green, Red/Blue, and Purple/Orange. If you don't have a Costco membership, you can grab the Pink/Green Joy-Cons from Walmart for only $69. Price check: Walmart $69 (Pink/Green)

Joy-Con Charging Dock: $22 $18 @ Amazon If you have multiple Joy-Cons and you frequently have Switch game nights, this charging dock from PowerA is a super helpful accessory. Your Switch can only charge two Joy-Cons at once, and this charging station lets you charge four at a time.

iVoler Screen Protector: $15 $8 @ Amazon A tempered glass screen protector for your Nintendo Switch can extend the life of your console. These iVoler screen protectors are ultra-thin (3mm), 99.9% transparent, and able to withstand scratches and reduce fingerprints. iVoler's screen protectors for the Switch Lite and OLED Switch aren't currently on sale, but they're still incredibly affordable and high-quality.

Super Mario Party & Red/Blue Joy-Con Bundle: $99 @ Amazon This $99 bundle will save you $40, with a downloadable copy of Super Mario Party (regularly $60) and a set of Red/Blue Joy-Con controllers (regularly $80). Super Mario Party is a fun virtual board game to play with friends and family, making it a fantastic gift to play with immediately.

PowerA Battery-Powered Switch Controller: $44 $32 @ Amazon Switch Pro controllers directly from Nintendo are expensive, but PowerA controllers are the next-best thing. Plus, they're officially licensed products by Nintendo. Right now, you can save $12 on the white and blue Zelda Sworn Protector pattern and $8 on the classic red Mario Joy pattern.

PowerA Rechargeable Switch Controller: $59 $41 @ Amazon If you want a classic black Switch Pro controller, grab this deal from PowerA. Right now, you can save $19 on a rechargeable Switch controller that's officially licensed by Nintendo. It's equipped with Bluetooth 5.0 and two mappable gaming buttons, and it can last up to 30 hours between charges. This controller is also on sale in a dark gray color and the Zelda Midnight Ride color scheme. Gray: $59 $49 | Zelda Midnight Ride $59 $38

Dbrand X-Ray Skins for Joy-Cons: $39 $19 Applying a skin to your Switch Joy-Cons is an easy way to make your console more unique. Dbrand has a ton of interesting Joy-Con skins to choose from, but only a few are currently 50% off, for total savings of $20. Premium color schemes on sale right now include Dark X-Ray (pictured), Light X-Ray, Warzone, Obsidian, and Acid. For a limited time, if you opt for one of the X-Ray skins, you'll receive both the Dark and Light versions for the same sale price.

tomtoc Carrying Case for Switch/OLED: 15% off @ Amazon with coupon The Switch is a portable handheld console, but it's dangerous to travel with it when you don't have a protective carrying case. This tomtoc case fits the regular Switch or the OLED model, as well as 10 game cards. It's spill-resistant and military-standard-drop test proved, so you won't have to worry about any accidental drops during travel. There are multiple fun colors and patterns to choose from. ButterFox Carrying Case for Switch Lite: $24 $14