Where to buy NBA 2K24 and get a free Domino's gift card

NBA 2K24 celebrating Kobe Bryant, is out now as of Sept. 8, 2023. While it's too soon for a price drop, one of the best gaming deals so far includes a freebie.

For a limited time, get a free $5 Domino's gift card when you buy NBA 2K24: Kobe Bryant Edition (Steam Game Code) for $59 from Newegg. Or, get a $10 Domino's gift card when you buy the $99 NBA 2K24 Black Mamba Edition for PC. For you Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One owners out there, get up to $35,000 VC for free with your purchase of an NBA 2K24 digital code at Newegg.

The latest release of the fan-favorite NBA 2K franchise improves upon the series with responsive gameplay and enhanced graphics. NBA 2K24 aims to deliver the most realistic NBA 2K gaming experience to date complete with new defense and dribble combo controls.

In celebration of the late, great Kobe Bryant, Mamba Moments mode lets players replicate Bryant's signature skills. During gameplay, you'll execute his most legendary performances on the court. Rise from his days as a young, up and coming phenom to one of the greatest NBA players of all time.

New to NBA 2K24 is ProPLAY, an innovative imaging technology that converts actual NBA footage into NBA 2K24 gameplay right on your screen.

Newegg's NBA 2K24 offers end Sept. 17 whereas the NBA 2K24: 25th Anniversary Edition promo ends Sept. 10.

