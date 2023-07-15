Various Nintendo Switch games are on sale for $39 or less — these are the 9 best titles I recommend

The GameStop Summer Sale knocks up to 40% off select Nintendo Switch games. Prices start as low as $15. Many popular Switch titles are at prices you only see around the holidays. So if you want to rack up on games before then, see what GameStop's Nintendo Switch game has to offer.

One standout deal drops Metroid Dread down to $39 flat. Normally, you'd expect to pay $60 for this game so that's $21 in savings. Released in 2021, this is Metroid Dread's lowest price to date. I own this game and like how it reimagines this Nintendo classic with a modernized look and gameplay.

During the sale, you can also get Pokémon Legends Arceus for $39or Pokémon Shining Pearl for $39 each. The latter title rarely goes on sale, so that's a welcome discount if you've been meaning to pick this one up.

Shop GameStop's entire sale and see the Nintendo Switch titles I recommend below. The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD

Metroid Dread for Nintendo Switch: $60 $39 @ GameStop

Save $21 on Metroid Dread. Join Samus in her journey to discover the source of strange transmissions coming from a remote planet harboring dangerous parasites. Retaining the side-scrolling gameplay style of the original games, Metroid Dread takes us on another immersive adventure with a few new exciting mechanics sprinkled in.

Pokémon Legends Arceus: $60 $39 @ GameStop

Pokémon Legends: Arceu is a must-have for Pokémon fans. This game release combines RPG with action gameplay. Your journey takes you through the glorious Hisui region where you embark on missions to study, and catch various species of Pokémon. Travel through the Hisui region with Rowlet, Cyndaquil, and Oshawott as you work toward your goals in this open-world Pokémon adventure.

Pokémon Shining Pearl: $60 $39 @ GameStop

Save $21 on Pokémon Shining Pearl — its biggest discount yet. Released in November 2021, Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl bring the 2006 Nintendo DS games to the Nintendo Switch platform. Relive the nostalgia with the original story, complete with in-your-face Pokémon battle scenes.

Sonic Frontiers: $49 $32 @ GameStop

Save $17 on Sonic Frontiers for Nintendo Switch. I owned a Game Gear back in 90s and boy has Sonic come a long way since then. Seeing Sonic in an engaging 3D open world is amazing and the challenges are fun and test your persistence.

Tony Hawk Pro Skater 1 + 2: $40 $25 @ GameStop

Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2 is a reproduction of the classics. This version includes advanced mechanics from the later games. It's rebuilt from the ground up in incredible HD. All the pro skaters, levels and tricks are back and fully-remastered, plus more. Price check $15.99 at Nintendo (Digital)

The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD: $59 $38 @ GameStop

For a limited time, save $17 on The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD. This updated HD version of the Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword offers immersive swordplay. Newly added button controls let you switch between button inputs and motion controls.

Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U: $60 39 @ GameStop

Super Mario Bros. Deluxe U and join Mario, Luigi, and their gang of pals for single-player or multiplayer fun. With its easy-to-use controls and new playable characters, this game is suitable for beginner and veteran players alike.

Super Mario Odyssey: $60 $39 @ GameStop

Save $21 on Super Mario Odyssey, a must-buy Nintendo Switch game. Mario’s latest adventure features intricate, gorgeous levels, 14 different levels and over 100 collectibles.