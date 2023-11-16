Hurry! This RTX 4060 Gigabyte gaming laptop is just $799 in early Black Friday deal

The Gigabyte G5 is a potent gaming laptop that features a 12th Gen Intel Core i7-12650H CPU, 16Gb of RAM, and 512GB of SSD storage. This gaming laptop is now available at Best Buy for just $799. That's $300 off its normal price of $1,099 and a great price for this configuration.

The star of the show here is the Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series GPU, and with all the recent updates from Nvidia, this GPU will have you vanquishing your friends, family, and gaming enemies.

Today's best Gigabyte G5 laptop deal

Gigabyte G5 15: $1,099 $799 @ BestBuy

Save $300 on this Gigabyte G5. This is a super affordable gaming laptop option with a powerful GPU that will keep you at the top of your game for years to come. This early Black Friday Deal is available now at BestBuy for just $799.99 Features: 15.6-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz) display, Intel Core i7-12650H 10-core CPU, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, 512GB SSD.

For just under $800, this is a gaming laptop steal, and with Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4060, you will get to take advantage of DLSS 3 (Deep Learning Super Sampling), Ray tracing, and all the updates that bring you the best gaming experience possible. Enjoy sharp details, bright, vivid colors, and special effects while gaming.

So if you're due for a new rig ore treating someone you know, this is one of the best early Black Friday gaming laptop deals going on right now. Stay tuned to all our Black Friday Deals coverage as we bring the best savings.