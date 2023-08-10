This Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with keyboard and pen bundle is $279 off right now

Microsoft's versatile Surface Pro 9 is the one of the best tablets for college students and teachers. Right now, Best Buy's back to school sale offers stellar savings on a nifty Surface Pro 9 bundle.

For a limited time, you can get the Surface Pro 9 with Pro Signature Keyboard & Slim Pen 2 for $1,099 at Best Buy. It usually costs $1,379, so that's $280 in savings and one of the best back to school deals out there. Beyond students, it's also one of the best back to school deals for teachers and faculty.

Save $280 with this Microsoft Surface Pro 9 with Surface Pro Signature keyboard and Slim Pen 2 bundle. The tablet in this deal packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) PixelSense Flow touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 8GB of RAM and Iris Xe Graphics. Meanwhile, a speedy 256GB SSD provides fast file transfers and storage.

Microsoft's Surface Pro 9 is one of the best 2-in-1 detachable devices around. It easily converts to a laptop with the detachable Surface Pro Signature Keyboard included in this deal. The tablet on sale packs a 13-inch (2880 x 1920) touch screen, 12th Gen Intel Evo Core i5-1235U 10-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, Iris Xe Graphics and 256GB SSD.

We didn't get to test the Surface Pro 9, however, we reviewed the previous-gen Surface Pro 8. We loved the tablet's gorgeous display, strong performance and excellent webcam. We gave the Microsoft Surface Pro 8 an overall rating of 4 of 5 stars and our coveted Editor's Choice award.

In one test, we gauged its performance by opening the usual 24 Chrome browser tabs. The Surface Pro 8's 11th Gen Intel CPU didn't even flinch with four tabs simultaneously streaming two 1080p YouTube videos and Twitch streams apiece. We expect no less from the Surface Pro 9, given its upgraded 12th Gen Intel CPU.

If you're gift shopping or looking for a versatile 2-in-1 device for yourself, the Surface Pro 9 is a solid buy. Especially at $280 off!