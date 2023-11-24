This is not a drill! Our favorite Asus RTX 4070 gaming laptop is $450 off for Black Friday

Asus ROG Zephyrus M16

Was: $1,949

Now: $1,499 @ Best Buy

Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1440) 500-nit 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB of RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU.

Release date: Feb. 2023

Price history: This is the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 40 Series laptop's lowest price ever.

Reviews: Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 reviews are on the same page about it being of the best gaming laptops to buy. In our Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 review, we gave it a high 4.5 out of 5-star rating and our hard to get Editor's Choice Award. We were floored by the laptop's drop dead gorgeous display, sleek form factor and mind blowing gaming performance.

Laptop Mag: ★★★★½ | TechRadar: ★★★★

Buy if: You want a gaming-specific laptop for playing AAA titles at high frame rates. Boasting a 16-inch WQXGA (2560 x 1600) 165Hz panel with 3ms response time and 16:10 aspect ratio, the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is a dream to play on. Our reviewer was blown away by the visuals of every environment while playing Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy.

Don't buy if: You want a basic laptop for creating docs, emails, web browsing, and streaming content. This particular is primarily for gaming and other graphics demanding tasks like video editing and graphics designing. It's the best laptop for gamers, creators and anyone who wants a workhorse machine.