This is my 5th year covering Best Buy's Black Friday sale, here are my 7 favorite laptop deals

I've been covering Best Buy's Black Friday sales for 5 years and their laptop deals never disappoint. For Black Friday 2023 the big box retailer is slashing up to $450 off our favorite portable PCs. From MacBooks to gaming rigs, Best Buy has something for everyone. No matter your budget, you're bound the find the right laptop for yourself or that special someone on Black Friday.

Currently, the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 is on sale for $1,499 at Best Buy. Typically $1,949, that's $450 in savings and the lowest price ever for this RTX 4070 laptop. If you want a gaming-specific laptop for playing AAA titles at high frame rates or other graphics demanding tasks, the ROG Zephyrus M16 is a wise pick. Boasting a drop dead gorgeous display, sleek form factor and astounding power, it's the Editor's Choice gaming laptop.

And that's just one of the best Black Friday laptop deals available at Best Buy. Check out my favorite holiday discounts below.

Black Friday is finally here and we're sharing the best end-of-year discounts on our favorite tech. Be sure to visit our Black Friday deals hub and Black Friday deals LIVE page for more savings.

1. Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 RTX 4070: $1,949 $1,499 @ Best Buy

Save $450 on the excellent Asus ROG Zephyrus M16. We love this gaming laptop for its bright 16-inch display, excellent performance and graphics handling. Features: 16-inch (2560 x 1440) 500-nit 240Hz display, 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H 14-core CPU, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU with 8GB of dedicated memory.

2. Apple 14" MacBook Pro M3: $1,599 $1,399 @ Best Buy w/ membership

My Best Buy Plus and Total members save $200 on the new 14-inch MacBook Pro M3. This new release features Apple's new M3 8-core processor, 10-Core GPU and supports up to 24GB of unified memory. Apple claims its new M3 processor is 35 percent faster than its first generation M1 chip. Graphics performance is up 65 percent faster so you'll notice all the subtle nuances during game play, from realistic lighting, shadows, reflections.

3. Gigabyte G5 RTX 4060: $1,099 $749 @ Best Buy w/ membership

Save $350 on the RTX 4060 Gigabyte G5 gaming laptop with your My Best Buy Plus or Total membership. Gigabyte manufactures some of the industry's best gaming laptops and the G5 aims to elevate your gameplay. Though we didn't take this laptop for a spin, Gigabyte G5 reviews from happy owners praise its performance and price point. Features: 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display, Intel Core i7-12650H 12-core CPU, 16GB RAM, RTX 4060 GPU, 512GB SSD.

4. HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1: $1,049 $649 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the AMD Ryzen-powered HP Envy x360 15 2-in-1 laptop (15-fh0023dx). With a 360-degree hinge design, the latest Intel hardware, and dual speakers tuned by B&O, it's one of the best 2-in-1 laptops to buy. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 250-nit touch screen, AMD Ryzen 7 7730U 8-core CPU, AMD Radeon Graphics, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD.

5. HP Omen 16 RTX 4070: $1,849 $1,399 @ Best Buy

Best Buy knocks $400 off the HP Omen 16 Gaming Laptop. Adventure awaits thanks to the powerful combo of AMD's Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core processor and RTX 4070 graphics. Rounding out its specs are 16GB of RAM and a speedy 512GB SSD.

6. Asus TUF Gaming A17 RTX 4070: $1,399 $999 @ Best Buy

Save $400 on the RTX 40 SeriesTUF Gaming A17. Asus manufactures many of the industry's best gaming laptops — and the 2023 TUF Gaming A17 is one of them. Although we didn't test this latest release, we reviewed the 2020 Asus TUF Gaming A17. It earned a 4 out of 5-star rating from use for strong performance and graphics as well as solid battery life. Features: 15.6-inch (1920 x 1080) 144Hz display, AMD Ryzen 9 7940HS 8-core CPU, 16GB RAM, Nvidia's GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 1TB SSD.